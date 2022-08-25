Iscoe Law Tells Consumers to Stay Aware of Product Recalls

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, knows consumers use their purchasing power to buy goods that are designed to enrich their lives in one way or another. When one of these products, instead, proves dangerous, it can not only feel like a betrayal but can also cause considerable damage (or can even prove deadly).

Iscoe Law Firm

"Sometimes, these products are recalled by the manufacturer, but such recalls are often predicated on the injured consumers who came before," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq., Founding Partner of Iscoe Law. "If a faulty consumer product left you or someone you love injured, turn to a product recall attorney in Florida for the legal help you need."

Product recalls are generally based on a governmental agency – or the manufacturer itself – determining that a product is inherently and unreasonably dangerous to consumers.

If you have been injured by a defective product, you will need to demonstrate that four specific elements are present in order to move forward with a viable claim.

Product defects are generally categorized into one or more of the following classifications:

Products that are dangerous by design

Products that are rendered defective during the manufacturing process

Products that involve inherent dangers when not used appropriately but that lack the requisite warning labels and/or instructions

The kind of consumer goods that are commonly associated with defective product claims include:

Cars and car parts

Children's clothing and toys

Medical devices and medications

Household appliances

