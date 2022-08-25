Merit Financial Advisors Establishes Presence in Wisconsin with Strategic Partnership with Mersberger Financial Group

Merit adds two new offices, $830 million in assets under management and a new Retirement Plan division with $489 million in assets under advisement

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today it has partnered with Mersberger Financial Group ("Mersberger"). The firm, which has offices in Sheboygan Falls and Appleton, Wisconsin, will establish Merit's presence in the region and across Montana and Illinois. The partnership also increases Merit's assets under management by $830 million and assets under advisement of Merit's newly established Retirement Plan division by $489 million.

Merit Financial Advisors (PRNewswire)

The team at Mersberger specializes in providing qualified retirement planning services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services for individuals, employers, and institutions. The firm is led by Co-CEOs and Co-COOs Joshua and Zachary Mersberger. Joshua and Zachary will assume new roles at Merit as Regional Directors and will be joined by their team of more than 20 employees, including Donald Hammond, CFP®, who will lead Merit's Retirement Plan division.

Mersberger Financial Group was founded by Peter and Marilyn Mersberger in 1994. "We are proud to see this next transition of the business we founded in 1994 and are very excited to see this partnership allow us to better serve our clients," said Peter and Marilyn Mersberger.

"As we evaluated the next stage of our firm's evolution, it became clear that partnering with Merit would allow us to better service our clients while simultaneously continuing to put our client's interests first," said Joshua Mersberger. "When evaluating partners, Merit's operational excellence, best-in-class technology, and strong culture rooted in serving their clients made them stand out. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Merit for all our stakeholders for many years to come," said Zachary Mersberger.

"When evaluating new advisor partners, we look at a firm's organic growth engine, talent base, and its potential for next-generation leaders," said Rick Kent, CEO and Founder of Merit Financial Advisors. "Mersberger Financial Group checked all those boxes and more. We're ecstatic to welcome the Mersberger team while establishing Merit's presence in Wisconsin."

This is Merit's eighth acquisition since taking a minority investment in December 2020 from Wealth Partners Capital Group and a group of strategic investors led by HGGC, leveraging its Aspire Holdings platform. Year to date, Merit has announced its acquisition of Union Financial Advisors, which added $356 million in acquired assets as of April 30, 2022 and established its presence in Oklahoma, grew its presence in Georgia with the acquisition of Dasher & Padgett ($111 million in acquired assets as of May 31, 2022), and planted its flag in Colorado with the acquisitions of Tedstrom Wealth Advisors and I.M. Wealth Care ($345 million in acquired assets as of April 30, 2022).

"Mersberger Financial Group has achieved remarkable success within the industry and on behalf of its clients, due in large part to its highly specialized team. Merit and Mersberger quickly recognized a shared client-first mentality and a mutual commitment to providing quality solutions," said Nick Trepp, Principal of Wealth Partners Capital Group. "Their expertise and customized approach complement Merit's work with clients – we're excited to watch Merit expand into the Midwest with such a high-profile team."

"We are thrilled to partner with Merit to develop the firm's presence in the Qualified Retirement Plan market. Our dedication and industry knowledge, along with Merit's technology will be of great benefit for our existing and future clients," said Donald Hammond.

The merger was finalized on August 19, 2022. Financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has 28 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $6.1 billion in assets as of April 30, 2022 ($4.34 billion in advisory, $1.69 billion in brokerage assets and with $92 million in assets under advisement).

For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com .

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Merit Financial Group, LLC, Merit, Merit Financial Advisors and Mersberger Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers and financial advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market investment firm based in Palo Alto, Calif. with over $6.8 billion in cumulative capital commitments. HGGC is focused on partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. HGGC makes investments in RIAs via its Aspire Holdings platform, which is targeting $300 million of total investment in the space. More information is available at hggc.com.

