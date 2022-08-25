Nextworld® and FastClose announce partnership to provide real-time financial reporting

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld® ERP software company announces that it has entered into a strategic partnership with FastClose, a leading provider of real-time financial reporting and Accounting Intelligence.

Nextworld and FastClose partner to provide real-time financial reporting. (PRNewswire)

As an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner, FastClose will augment Nextworld's reporting capabilities by enabling customers to visualize real-time financial data across multiple dimensions. The integration will introduce efficiencies to recurring financial processes for Nextworld customers.

"Nextworld is a modern, pure cloud ERP company built by experienced ERP veterans. Built on a no-code platform, the Nextworld ERP is introducing unprecedented agility to its customers, enabling them to make major customizations to the base code and still be able to take upgrades without the hassle of refactoring those customizations. Nextworld is positioned to be the flexible, Tier One ERP of the future and we are excited to be a part of that story," says Nick Gomersall, CEO of FastClose.

"The integration with FastClose will be a tremendous value-add for Nextworld customers, enabling them to shorten close cycles and make quicker, more informed decisions," adds Chris Walsh, Senior Director of Product Management for Nextworld. "We have had a close working relationship with the FastClose team during the development of their solution for Nextworld. They are a perfect culture fit and it has been a pleasure to work with this group."

Nextworld CEO, Kylee McVaney comments, "I am thrilled to be partnering with FastClose in a common goal of delighting customers and enabling them to focus on their mission by abstracting away technological complexities."

The partnership with Nextworld will be delivering real-time reporting directly from a cloud-based ERP system. Nick Gomersall adds, "We have closed three deals already with some great feedback from Nextworld customers. We look forward to tremendous joint success to come."

About Nextworld®

Nextworld is the only company that offers a modern ERP built on an enterprise, no-code platform. Nextworld delivers the agility, speed, and intelligence required to modernize business processes and gain value from your application investment – from the edge to the core of your operations. With Nextworld, businesses can focus resources on innovative opportunities that further their mission both now and into the future. Nextworld keeps its customers ahead of what's next®.

Website: www.nextworld.net

About FastClose

FastClose Ltd is a specialist reporting company – operating across Europe and North America – that offers a tool which works with Nextworld's ERP platform to provide management reporting and Accounting Intelligence. FastClose delivers unprecedented access to data. Designed to be super easy to use, accounts departments will be using the product in a few hours leading to a rapid ROI. FastClose bridges the gap between complex and costly BI tools and uncontrolled spreadsheets. FastClose's system is also available for SAP, Epicor, and CODA users.

Website: www.FastClose.uk

To view an online demo, click on www.Demo.FastClose.uk

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nextworld