Sigma Beauty Invites You Down The Rabbit Hole

Sigma Beauty launches its newest collaboration with Disney inspired by their beloved classic, Alice in Wonderland.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Beauty is launching their newest line of fairytale-inspired cosmetics for the fall season. Inspired by your favorite characters, songs, and moments from Disney's Alice in Wonderland, this collection launches a mesmerizing new eyeshadow palette, enchanting pressed-powder cheek duo, limited-edition 5-piece brush set, and luxurious lip duo featuring a brand new, ultra-hydrating lip cream formula.

Sigma Beauty launches Disney Alice in Wonderland Collection, including a new brush set, eyeshadow palette, cheek duo and a lip duo that features a brand new lip cream formula. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to launch another collection with Disney!" said Dr. Simone Xavier, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sigma. "Our first collaboration with Disney was our Cinderella Collection, and our take on it was mature and nostalgic, chic and elevated. For Alice in Wonderland, I wanted to visit this dreamlike world. The curiosity to follow the White Rabbit, the sensation of falling into the unknown, the surprise of encountering surrealist elements and characters, the joy of interacting with out-of-the-ordinary scenarios - everything about Alice in Wonderland is exciting and new. The collection is designed to embody the dreams depicted in the original movie, with every aspect following Alice's journey. The packaging and limited-edition brush finishes are inspired by Alice's fall down the rabbit hole, imprints on each eyeshadow feature the characters who inspired the hues. The cheek duo is inspired by Alice's first meeting with the Queen of Hearts and designed to perfectly compliment the vibrant eyeshadow palette with cool-toned highlight and blush. This Disney Alice in Wonderland Collection is daring, colorful, and a playground for makeup lovers. I hope it entices our clients to dream and dare, and use their imagination to be whoever they want to be."

The Disney Alice in Wonderland Eyeshadow Palette, Cheek Duo, and Lip Duo are cruelty-free, gluten-free, lactose-free, and a part of Sigma's Clean Beauty Program, meaning they're completely free of harsh chemicals and made with the clean, safe ingredients you and your skin love.

The Disney Alice in Wonderland Eyeshadow Palette retails for $59, the Cheek Duo and Lip Duo each retail for $35, and the Brush Set retails for $120. Find them all at www.SigmaBeauty.com starting September 8, 2022.

