Daredevil Falls Drops its Reflective Self-titled Debut Album

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daredevil Falls today announced the release of its self-titled debut album, produced by Kevin Augunas (Cold War Kids, The Lumineers, Edward Sharpe, and the Magnetic Zeros). The project is helmed by independent singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Kimberlin.

A world of inventiveness can be found across Daredevil Falls, and each song has its own sonic atmosphere and emotional energy—as first heard on lead singles "4,444" and "Arms of Bliss." The album traverses the ups and downs, trials and tribulations, heartaches, heartbreaks, and joy we experience through love.

Daredevil Falls is moored to the honest sharing of real-life experiences. Its mood can appear chaotic at times, and this is fueled by Kimberlin's passionate curiosity about understanding human nature, which ultimately threads a beautiful narrative that is equal parts provocative, complex, and playful. Tonally, the album is bold and theatrical, with up-tempo, bluesy-funk-centric sounds that take listeners on a trippy and magical ride.

"With this record, I set out to create something different that speaks to my generation," Kimberlin says. "Since I didn't have any time constraints, like the deadline of a tour or a record company launch date, I could take the time to give each song its own uniqueness and story and weave them into this longer drama of a relationship and how it evolves and survives."

Across fourteen intricately arranged tracks, Kimberlin showcases his inventive musical exploration in songwriting and instrumentation. Daredevil Falls offers a collection of unique and unforgettable songs featuring intricate guitar work, intimate lyrics, and unexpected instrumental twists and turns.

Kimberlin has a storied past in the music business. He came up during the 1970's punk/glam rock scene, hanging out with the Ramones, auditioning for Jimmy Page's Swan Song label, and opening for rock legends The New York Dolls and KISS. During one memorable show at the Hotel Diplomat in 1973, KISS frontman Paul Stanley asked Kimberlin to trade guitars; Stanley swapped a 1957 Gibson Les Paul Sunburst that he alleged was once owned by John Lennon for Kimberlin's Gibson Flying V.

Coinciding with the album launch, Kimberlin is asking guitar geeks, social media sleuths, and obsessive Lennon historians to help validate whether his Gibson Les Paul was in fact once owned by Lennon. On proof of authentication, the 'winner' will receive a $1,000 gift card for Gibson.com. Those looking to join the hunt and become a #DaredevilDetective can follow the mystery on Reddit at u/daredevilfalls_.

Daredevil Falls is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

About Daredevil Falls

Kevin Kimberlin is an experienced and gifted singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and the force behind Daredevil Falls, an ambitious new album that's the culmination of a lifetime of lessons learned. Mr. Kimberlin also serves as chairman of an advanced technology development firm that discovers and supports life supporting ventures.

Daredevil Falls frontman Kevin Kimberlin on stage playing his '57 Gibson Les Paul Sunburst that was allegedly once owned by John Lennon. (Credit: JAGstudios) (PRNewswire)

Daredevil Falls Album Art (c) 2022 (PRNewswire)

