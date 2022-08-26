Thinking about Joining the Great Relocation? Try Relocation Tourism First

Visit Sarasota County continues showcasing relocation efforts

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're considering shaking things up by moving to a new area, you're not alone. Some 26.4 million people in the United States moved in 2021, according to a recent report from HireAHelper. And those weren't just moves to a new place close to their existing homes. In 2021, the percentage of moves to a different state (17%) or different county (40%) were the highest they've been since the early 2000s.

In January 2022, a record 32.4% of Redfin.com users across the country were interested in moving to a different metro area. That's an increase from the previous high of 31.5% in the first quarter of 2021, and much higher than the rate of about 25% of users looking to relocate before the pandemic.

According to a recent survey conducted by Vox Media and research company Corus of more than 2,000 Americans who recently moved, 72% of respondents said they moved because they desired some type of change, like an interest in a different lifestyle or to get a fresh start. And where are people finding that change? When moving and storage company PODS analyzed its customer moves in 2021 and the first part of 2022, it found the number-one city where customers were moving to was Sarasota, Florida.

For all of us here at Visit Sarasota County, it's not surprising that Americans on the move are seeing the appeal of this area. Sarasota was ranked as number nine on U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022 and number one on its list of best places to retire. Sarasota also claimed the number 12 spot on Southern Living's 2022 ranking of best beach towns.

From our beautiful beaches and wildlife-filled parks to our lively restaurant and arts scenes, we've got all the ingredients to make Sarasota County an ideal place to call home. The phrases "live where you vacation" and "work where you want to live" often get thrown around, but it's a reality here in Sarasota County.

Sound good? Consider taking the first step by engaging in some relocation tourism. Vacationing in an area to which you're interested in moving can help you get a feel for what it might be like to make it your permanent residence. Choose a hotel in the heart of downtown Sarasota to discover all that's within walking distance for those who live in condos and apartments in that zone. Or find a rental house in a spot with long-term living potential to help paint a picture of daily life there.

Spend some time walking on the soft white sands of award-winning Siesta Beach, observing the alligators and birds at Myakka River State Park, and strolling among the plants at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Admire the art and circus memorabilia at The Ringling, catch a show at one of our many arts venues, and dine on everything from fresh seafood to Amish cuisine at our excellent local restaurants.

If a move to Sarasota County is seriously on your radar, it's also a good idea to get a sense of what daily life is like for the folks who live here. Explore our different neighborhoods to see where you might like to call home. Get an inkling of what's available when it comes to everyday essentials like grocery stores or good spots for walking the dog or getting some exercise. Talk with people you encounter while shopping or grabbing coffee to see why they choose to live here.

When you're ready to take things further, Visit Sarasota County offers a great relocation guide with all kinds of resources to help you make your move. You can order a relocation packet or check the links on the site to find information about local real estate agents, the county's A-rated public schools, and career opportunities in the area.

Speaking of career opportunities, we've got a lot of those here. Sarasota County is home to employers like the growing Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, manufacturers like PGT Innovations and Helios Technologies, and innovative life sciences- and technology-focused companies like INVO Bioscience and Roper Technologies. The legal, financial, real estate, building, medical, and hospitality industries are all well represented here, offering opportunities for residents at all stages of their careers.

Plan a trip here to see all that Sarasota County has to offer for both a vacation and a relocation. So many of our residents have originally come here for just a visit, and then quickly realized they wanted to make that visit more permanent. Just imagine the potential of living someplace where you can end your workday by taking a dip in the Gulf of Mexico or enjoying a spectacular sunset.

It might not be possible to make work feel like a vacation at every moment. But in Sarasota County, you can get pretty close.

