AbbVie Showcases New Analyses and Real-World Data Across Multiple Immune-Mediated Skin Diseases at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2022 Congress

Analyses highlight long-term efficacy and safety results, including real-world data, from studies of SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) in moderate to severe psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis

Presentations include data from the largest-of-its-kind study that demonstrates the real-world burden of atopic dermatitis

Breadth of data underscores AbbVie's commitment to advancing research in dermatology for people living with immune-mediated skin diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, atopic dermatitis and vitiligo

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will present 23 abstracts at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, including a late-breaking oral presentation on long-term efficacy and safety data of SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) in psoriatic arthritis and real-world data from MEASURE-AD to assess the multidimensional burden of atopic dermatitis. This research demonstrates AbbVie's commitment to deepening the understanding of immune-mediated skin diseases by investing in studies of difficult-to-treat patient populations, certain disease areas with few existing treatment options as well as real-world patient experience. The hybrid congress will take place from September 7-10, in Milan, as well as virtually.

"Our leadership in dermatology runs deep – from developing innovative technologies to studying lesser-understood diseases where few to no treatment options currently exist," said Chiedzo Mpofu, MBChB, Ph.D., vice president, Global Medical Affairs, Immunology, AbbVie. "At this year's EADV Congress, we're presenting a range of data, including real-world, patient-centered research that will help elevate the community's understanding of the long-term impact of our treatments and the potential to support patients with difficult-to-treat diseases."

Key data to be presented include:

Late-breaking oral presentation of new data from the ongoing Phase 3 active psoriatic arthritis clinical trials, KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2, evaluating long-term efficacy and safety, up to 100 weeks, in patients treated with SKYRIZI (risankizumab)

Analyses from MEASURE-AD, a cross-sectional, 28-country, burden of disease study aimed to characterize global treatment patterns, healthcare resource utilization and costs, and the clinical and economic burden of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis

Results from VALUE, a 13-month interim analysis from a long-term, prospective observational study that has enrolled 2,700 patients from 21 countries, evaluating real-world efficacy, durability of response and time to first treatment change for moderate to severe psoriasis patients treated with SKYRIZI (risankizumab) compared to other commonly used treatments

Results from aIMM, a Phase 3b , multicenter, interventional, open-label, single-arm study analyzing clinical efficacy, safety and quality-of-life outcomes after 16 weeks of treatment with SKYRIZI (risankizumab) in psoriasis patients who previously achieved suboptimal responses to one of two IL-17 inhibitors, either secukinumab or ixekizumab

Interim analysis of the nearly 5-year (256 weeks) LIMMitless open-label extension study evaluating long-term efficacy and safety data with continuous SKYRIZI (risankizumab) treatment in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Two real-world insurance claims database analyses examining economic and comorbidity impacts on patients with vitiligo

AbbVie abstracts at the EADV Congress include:

Abstract Title Session Details (All Times CEST) Risankizumab / Psoriasis

Efficacy of Risankizumab in Psoriasis Patients Participating in the VALUE

Multi-Country Post-Marking Observational Study Poster Session P1538 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Psoriasis Patients Who Had a

Suboptimal Response to Secukinumab or Ixekizumab Poster Session P1537 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Risankizumab for the Treatment of

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis: A 4.5-year Interim Analysis of the

LIMMitless Open-Label Extension Trial Poster Session P1603 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Efficacy and Safety of Long-Term Risankizumab Treatment for Nail, Scalp,

and Palmoplantar Psoriasis: A 4.5-Year Interim Analysis from the LIMMitless

Open-Label Extension Trial Poster Session P1551 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Efficacy of Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Through

256 Weeks: Subgroup Analysis by Baseline Demographics and Disease

Characteristics from the LIMMitless Trial Poster Session P1553 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Real-World Switching and Discontinuation Patterns for Interleukin-Inhibitor

Treatments in Patients with Moderate to Severe Psoriasis in Japan Poster Session P1558 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Dose Escalation of Biologic Treatment in Patients with Moderate to Severe

Psoriasis in Japan Poster Session P1606 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Real-World Achievement of Absolute Psoriasis Area and Severity Index

Thresholds with Risankizumab in Patients with Moderate to Severe Psoriasis

From the CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry Poster Session P1557 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Risankizumab / Psoriatic Arthritis

Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab for Active Psoriatic Arthritis: 100-Week

Results from the KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2 Trials Late-breaking News Session D3T01.1 Saturday, Sept 10

9:15 - 9:30 a.m. Durability of Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Patient-Reported

Outcomes and Work Productivity Among Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis

Receiving Risankizumab: Results from KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 Poster Session P1429 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Impact of Risankizumab on Enthesitis and Dactylitis: Integrated Analysis of the

Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 Trials Poster Session P1605 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Risankizumab (RZB) Demonstrates Long-term Efficacy Across Subgroups in

Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA): A Post Hoc, Integrated Analysis

from the Phase 3 (KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2) Studies Poster Session P1545 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Risankizumab Long-Term Safety in Patients with Psoriatic Disease: Integrated

Analyses of Data from Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trials Poster Session P1607 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Efficacy Analysis in Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis and Significant

Involvement of Skin Manifestations Poster Session P1568 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Upadacitinib / Atopic Dermatitis

Efficacy of Upadacitinib vs Dupilumab for Moderate to Severe Atopic

Dermatitis: Analysis of Time Spent in Response State from the Heads Up Study Poster Session P0256 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Effect of Upadacitinib on Cutaneous Transcriptomic and Systemic Proteomic

Dysregulation in Patients with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis Free Communications in Atopic Dermatitis Session FC03.02 Thursday, Sept 8 14:25 - 14:35 p.m. Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib with Topical Corticosteroids for the

Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Japan: 2-Year Interim Results from the

Phase 3 Rising Up Study Free Communications in Atopic Dermatitis Session FC03.05 Thursday, Sept 8 14:55 - 15:05 p.m. Disease State Abstracts: Psoriasis

Epidemiologic Survey on Prevalence of Genital Psoriasis and Its Impact on

Patients' Sexual Life in Routine Care Poster Session P1564 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Disease State Abstracts: Atopic Dermatitis

Real-World Burden in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Who Are Candidates for

Systemic Therapy and Currently Receiving No Systemic Therapy, No

Treatment, Topical Therapy Only, or Systemic Therapy: Results from a Real-

World Multicountry Study Free Communications in Atopic Dermatitis Session FC02.02 Thursday, Sept 8 10:25 - 10:35 a.m. Associations Between Patient-Reported Outcomes and Disease Severity

Measures with Disease Burden in Atopic Dermatitis: Results from a Real-

World Multicountry Study Poster Session P0286 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Comparative Risk of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Among Patients with

Atopic Dermatitis (AD) or Other Immune-Mediated Diseases: A Cohort Study

Using United States Claims Data Poster Session P0201 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Disease State Abstracts: Vitiligo

Economic Burden Among Patients with Vitiligo in the US: A Retrospective

Database Claims Study Poster Session P1389 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m. Comorbidity Burden Among Patients with Vitiligo in the US: A Large-Scale

Retrospective Claims Database Analysis Poster Session P1378 Wednesday, Sept 7 7:00 a.m.

The full EADV scientific program is available here.

SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading the development and commercialization of SKYRIZI globally.

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases.1,2 Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are ongoing.3-5

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.6 Based on enzymatic and cellular assays, RINVOQ demonstrated greater inhibitory potency for JAK-1 vs JAK-2, JAK-3 and TYK-2.6 The relevance of inhibition of specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic effectiveness and safety is not currently known. Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in atopic dermatitis, axial spondylarthritis, Crohn's disease, giant cell arteritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, Takayasu arteritis and ulcerative colitis are ongoing.5,7-15

About AbbVie in Dermatology

For more than a decade, AbbVie has worked to uncover new solutions and improve care for people with serious skin diseases, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis. With a broad clinical trial program, we continue to actively research and adapt to the evolving needs of the dermatology community and advance our pipeline to help people achieve their treatment goals and live beyond their skin disease. For more information on AbbVie in dermatology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/dermatology.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

