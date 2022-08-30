Topps Launches Limited Edition Star Wars Trading Card Collection in Collaboration with Brittney Palmer

This exciting new deck of hand-painted cards will be coveted by collectors everywhere.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittney Palmer , contemporary artist, model, and UFC Octagon Girl, today announced her collaboration with The Topps Company, Inc. , a next-gen physical and digital trading card company.

Palmer, known for her dynamic abstract paintings and vibrant portraits, will be creating 20 limited edition Topps trading cards in collaboration with Star Wars™. Each trading card will be hand-painted by Palmer and offered for a limited time. Two cards from the collection will be released each month, purchasable for only the following seven days. Currently, 12 of the cards have been released. Once the entire collection is released, the full deck will be available for purchase.

"I am thrilled to work alongside my dream brands, like Topps and Star Wars™, to bring to life this exclusive collection of trading cards," says Brittney Palmer, a mainstream influencer and artist. "It is such a rewarding feeling to apply my passion for art to such an admired franchise," Palmer adds.

Having collaborated on artistic projects in the past, Palmer reserves partnerships of this nature for companies she believes in. Zach Beehler, Topps Digital Marketing Manager, states, "The combined vision of Brittney and Topps will truly enhance the collector experience."

About Brittney Palmer

An accomplished artist, model, host, and UFC's Octagon Girl, Brittney Palmer is a modern-day Renaissance Woman. A veteran of the entertainment industry for over a decade, Brittney is driven by her passion for immersing herself in art, whether it's the art of painting, music, dancing, or MMA. For more information, visit brittneypalmer.com . To purchase the available trading cards, visit brittneypalmer.com/collections/baseball-cards .

About TOPPS

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is part of Fanatics Collectibles, a next-gen physical and digital trading cards and collectibles company that was launched in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc. Through Fanatics Collectibles, Topps entertains and delights consumers with a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia and curated experiential events. Properties include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids®, and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. For additional information visit fanaticsinc.com, topps.com, play.toppsapps.com.

