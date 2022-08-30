Urbint Appoints Infrastructure Technology Executive Matt Crye as SVP of Strategy

Crye, who previously led Strategy at PowerPlan, will spearhead Urbint's strategic planning and execution.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbint , the leading AI platform for predicting and stopping threats to critical infrastructure and workers, has appointed Matt Crye as Senior Vice President of Strategy. Crye was previously Vice President of Strategy at PowerPlan, a market leader in software for energy and telecommunications companies to optimize their investment in critical infrastructure.

"With recent legislation spurring new investment in infrastructure safety, reliability, and emissions reduction, there has never been a better time for innovation in operational risk reduction than today," said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint. "Matt Crye is one of the leading strategic minds in the industry, and has extensive experience successfully scaling software solutions for this sector. He'll be a key leader in the next chapter of our growth."

Crye was an early employee at PowerPlan, and held several leadership roles there throughout the company's growth trajectory to become a $1 billion-plus company.

"Corey and the Urbint team are tackling a fundamental and growing challenge that energy and infrastructure companies face today; mounting operational risk as severe weather, an aging grid, and workforce challenges collide," said Matt Crye. "The opportunity in front of Urbint is vast, and I'm looking forward to helping Urbint create a safer environment for infrastructure providers and all stakeholders."

Crye brings more than two decades of experience at PowerPlan, and helped create several PowerPlan solutions. His roles there spanned product design, implementation services, recruitment, strategic account management, and strategy. Crye holds a Bachelor of Industrial and Systems Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Urbint predicts threats to workers and critical infrastructure to stop incidents before they happen. Leveraging real-world data and artificial intelligence, Urbint's software delivers a clear picture of risk up to a week in advance, and enables decision makers to take action in the right place, at the right time, before an incident occurs. Many of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in North America trust Urbint to protect their workers, assets, and the communities they serve. Learn more at urbint.com.

