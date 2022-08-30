Varla Scooter Celebrates 2nd Anniversary Of Its First Scooter Launch

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varla scooter celebrates its 2nd anniversary this month. Commemorating the two years of coming together, the Company goes over its history and the magical way it bloomed in these couple of years.

Varla Scooter Logo (PRNewswire)

More people have chosen the Varla Scooter, particularly Varla Eagle One Dual motor Scooter, for its positive impact on the environment. The Company recommends this product for every rider who is looking to decrease their impact on the environment. Its dual 1000W hub motor on the wheels can provide a peak power of 3200W. The speed controllers help riders to maintain optimal performance as they tread across the terrain. A wide user base of Eagle One motorized scooter confirms its resistance, power, and positive environmental impact.

"When my friend insisted me to look into the Varla product range, I was quite hesitant. I purchased the scooter and planned to resell it if it didn't fit up to the mark. But, the Varla Eagle One was a life-changing decision. It helps me commute without relying on public transport, and I don't fret over the adverse environmental damage due to my personal choices," says Hughes Michael, a happy customer from LA.

Varla Company is surely set to achieve incredible milestones with an extensive worldwide demand and a dedication to offering new and innovative motor models.

Varla Eagle One has received a huge demand recently. After its launch in June 2020, the number of sales continued to increase in July and August, reaching 250 units. Given its extensive popularity, many customers have congratulated the Company on its second anniversary. The amount of love they have received is sufficient to let them work more diligently in the future.

Varla Scooter was founded upon the idea of providing electrical scooter enthusiasts with an extraordinary experience. They empower people to explore and overcome their fears. The Company merges dual power motor of electric scooters with a dual shock absorption efficiency to bring high-quality motorized scooter to the customers.

It is no wonder that companies like Varla are receiving immense support for their distinct take on commuting. If more companies come forward with this approach, we will be looking at the massive growth in this sector. And the best part is, we will have more conscious customers and sellers who want to leave a new mindset for future generations.

Media Contact: marketing@varlascooter.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Varla Scooter