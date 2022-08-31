Dana Introduces New Brevini EvoMax™ Helical and Bevel-helical Gearbox Range for Marine, Offshore Applications at SMM 2022

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today the launch of the Brevini EvoMax™ series of helical and bevel-helical gearboxes for marine and offshore applications. The gearbox range introduces five completely new sizes and includes 14 redesigned gearboxes to provide higher torque, greater efficiency, and longer service.

Available for order today, the gearboxes will be on display as part of Dana's exhibit Sept. 6-9 at SMM, in hall A3, booth 304, at the Hamburg Messe exhibition hall in Germany.

The modular series is designed to provide greater product flexibility, higher efficiency, and increased sustainability while helping to minimize total operating costs.

"The demand for global shipping continues to rise, and our customers require robust solutions that can be adapted to their specific on-shore port or off-shore marine applications," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. "Dana continues to supply new equipment, upgrades, and modernizations for the marine industry through our broad range of solutions for this critically important sector."

Leveraging decades of product application knowledge and customer feedback, Dana's new series of gearboxes provides a highly engineered solution with a comprehensive suite of features, including:

a new housing design to reduce weight, increase structural strength, and optimize internal oil flow for better thermal management;

custom gearing for smooth operation, low noise levels, and high efficiency;

updated housing materials and seals to enable low temperature operation;

best-in-class torque density; and

increased product range to provide a more targeted solution for customer applications.

In addition to helical and bevel-helical gearboxes, Dana offers Brevini®-brand axial piston motors, axial piston pumps, slewing drives, proportional directional valves, winches, winch drives, wheel drives, and other motion products for the marine and offshore industry. To learn more, visit www.dana.com/offhighway.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 associates in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

