INTRODUCING ROBOTRON - THE ULTIMATE AMUSEMENT RIDE LAUNCHING EXCLUSIVELY ON BOARD MSC SEASCAPE THIS DECEMBER

GENEVA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises' new U.S. flagship will be packed with high-tech fun. Today the company announced a range of advanced onboard entertainment options on the upcoming MSC Seascape, starting with ROBOTRON – a thrilling amusement ride coming to the seas for the first time and combining the breath-taking rush of a rollercoaster with personalized music and lighting. The ship will also feature two new VR experiences and additional high-tech entertainment designed for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: "We are excited to give our guests more access to cutting-edge experiences, which is why MSC Cruises' is committed to bringing our newest ships to the U.S. We're the first cruise line to offer something like ROBOTRON at sea, and we can't wait for thrill-seekers to discover the ride of their life surrounded by the beauty of the Caribbean. Our new virtual reality motorcycles and flight simulator – plus fan favorites like the MSC Formula Racer and XD Cinema – will also feature truly immersive experiences, providing the most exhilarating line-up of rides we've ever offered."

MSC Cruises is raising the bar when it comes to groundbreaking onboard entertainment options with MSC Seascape. ROBOTRON is a state-of-the-art robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests – flying them nearly 175 feet above the sea. The adrenaline-pumping experience gives riders an unobstructed 360° view of the horizon as they hang over the edge of the deck, flip upside down and move in all directions.

ROBOTRON riders will be able to select their desired thrill level – a first among robotic arm rides – ranging from family-friendly to high-intensity. They can also set the mood with colored lights, music preferences and more. Coupled with the adjacent video screen, ROBOTRON acts as a moving DJ booth, with the rhythm and bass visualized as colorful patterns and pulses of light while the robotic arm is bouncing and twisting in tempo.

Other high-tech entertainment features on board MSC Seascape include:

VR 360° Flight Simulator: This ride offers the ultimate virtual motion experience, complete with VR headsets and impressive special effects. Guests can choose from various worlds to dive into a thrill-ride like no other.

VR Motorcycles: Guests with a need for speed will love MSC Seascape 's new VR motorcycles, where players will be transported to the racetrack with wind and water effects to complete the experience.

MSC Formula Racer: Perfect for car racing enthusiasts ready to get their high-speed fix, this activity puts guests in the driver's seat for a thrilling racing simulation game with realistic effects that will get their heart rates going.

Immersive XD Cinema: The minute guests put on their 3D glasses, they dive into alternate worlds where players will battle it out against zombies, skeletons and more. Only one player can be crowned the victor, so guests will need to prove their sharp-shooting skills against each other for ultimate bragging rights.

Cruise lovers and thrill seekers can be first on board by sailing MSC Seascape's delivery trip across the Atlantic. The 17-night MSC Grand Voyage will offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience, departing Civatavecchia (Rome) on Saturday, November 19 with stops in Spain, Portugal, and Bermuda prior to arriving in New York City on Monday, December 5—a memorable way to spend Thanksgiving at sea.

MSC Seascape will be launched in New York at a glittering Naming Ceremony on December 7, 2022 and then go into service from PortMiami, offering year-round Caribbean cruises with two different itineraries:

Eastern Caribbean : Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau (The Bahamas ), San Juan ( Puerto Rico ), and Puerto Plata ( Dominican Republic )

Western Caribbean : Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel ( Mexico ), George Town ( Cayman Islands ), and Ocho Rios ( Jamaica )

