Motive Energy Acquires Texas Industrial Energy

Motive Energy Powers into the Dallas-Fort Worth Market by Acquiring Texas Industrial Energy

The largest distributor of DEKA industrial batteries and ACT chargers in the United States nabs metroplex exclusive

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Energy, the leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions in the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Texas Industrial Energy (TIE) located in Carrollton, Texas, effective September 1, 2022. The addition expands Motive's wide range of motive power solutions into the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Motive Energy, a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions (PRNewsfoto/Motive Energy) (PRNewswire)

With the acquisition, Motive Energy becomes the exclusive motive power representative for DEKA and ACT (Advanced Charging Technologies) covering the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding areas. DEKA and ACT have long led the industry in top-quality, energy-efficient solutions for battery manufacturing and charging technologies. The Power Solutions division of Motive Energy is on the cutting edge of end-to-end solutions for the material handling industry and is the country's largest distributor of DEKA industrial batteries, ACT chargers, and ACT's battery management system, ACTIntelligent.

Leading the acquisition efforts were Motive Energy senior team members Tony Capolino, President; Matt Smith, Director of Sales; and Tyson Brosz, Director of Operations. The Texas Industrial Energy addition clinches Motive Energy's prominence as the largest distributor of forklift batteries in the state of Texas.

Tony Capolino, President of Motive Energy, said, "I'm excited that Motive will be able to serve all of Texas now, including Dallas-Fort Worth, which is recognized as one of the top three markets in the International Trucking Association (ITA) data. With over 120 service technicians nationwide we will be able to provide end-to-end power solutions for the market and state."

The new facility in Carrollton, Texas joins Motive's extensive network, extending the company's presence to 14 locations nationwide, including its headquarters in Anaheim and an office in Escondido, California; sites in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; Nampa, Idaho; Portland, Oregon; and Auburn and Yakima, Washington. The TIE Carrollton location boosts Motive's locations in Texas to five, including teams already established in Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, and Lubbock — giving Texas a solid footprint in the company's expansion.

Motive's experienced sales and service teams are ready to assist new customers located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex while continuing to service all current clients. Motive Energy provides best-in-class products to the material handling industry including new and used batteries, chargers, watering systems, and battery handling systems. The company has extensive experience with the latest motive power technologies, including lithium-ion batteries. Motive's industry services include battery and charger sales, service and repairs, load testing, comprehensive maintenance programs, Ultra Care & Premium Care, safety assessments, rentals, and battery recycling.

For more than 40 years, Texas Industrial Energy has provided high-quality products and services in the industrial battery and charger market and brings a trusted reputation and valued customer service record to the table. "We are better together than apart," said Jonathan Houston, President of TIE, about the Motive acquisition. "This is a win-win for our current and future customers as we will be able to provide them with better end-to-end solutions."

Motive Energy would like to acknowledge Jimmy Hilton and Pat Montoux and their family for their success. They previously ran Texas Industrial Energy for over 40 years and Motive Energy is thankful for their leadership and customer service. Motive Energy is glad to have Pat Montoux and Jonathan Houston joining the Motive team and continuing to serve our customers.

About Motive Energy (Power Solutions)

Established in 1979 in Southern California, Motive Energy (Power Solutions) is a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions. Driven by the desire to deliver premium quality products, Motive Energy provides all battery, power, renewable energy, and charging solutions for your business. As the largest forklift battery and ACT charger distributor in the United States, Motive Energy delivers high-quality products and sustainable solutions that help customers diversify their fleet in the most efficient, cost-effective manner. No matter where you are on your journey to optimize your fleet or business, Motive Energy has the batteries, energy sources, and charging solutions you need to confidently take the next step into the future. For additional information, visit https://www.motiveenergy.com/power-solutions/.

Texas Industrial Energy (PRNewswire)

