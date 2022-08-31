WeaveGrid launches evPulse for Northern and Central California-based EV drivers

Program improving electric grid resilience expected to be the largest electric vehicle smart charging program in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeaveGrid, a software company that builds data products to enable increased adoption of electric vehicles, announced the launch of evPulse , a new pilot program available to eligible Northern and Central California electricity customers who are electric vehicle (EV) drivers. evPulse optimizes EV charging and helps increase EV driver preparedness in communities that may experience power outages due to weather, wildfire risk, or other emergencies.

The evPulse pilot program, which WeaveGrid is implementing on behalf of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), is focused on improving grid resiliency and enabling customers to save money by opting into automated EV charging during "smart times" — when electricity costs are lowest and when energy from renewable resources is often more abundant. As a member of Elemental Excelerator's Cohort X, WeaveGrid received funding to support this pilot program.

The evPulse pilot program targets enrolling 8,000 - 16,000 eligible EV drivers and is expected to be the largest program of its kind in the United States. WeaveGrid will leverage vehicle telematics to automate charging schedules, incorporating factors like customer preferences, utility rates, and electricity grid needs. Customer participation in the program will help the grid become more reliable and resilient and play a key role in shaping the future of EV charging.

"WeaveGrid is thrilled to be supporting this groundbreaking, innovative pilot program focused on grid resilience and smart EV charging. We believe our technology can enhance the relationship between the utility and their customers by creating an excellent experience for EV drivers," Apoorv Bhargava, Co-Founder & CEO of WeaveGrid

Customers in eligible zip codes will be invited to enroll in a data insights or smart charging program. Participating PG&E customers will receive a Recommended Charging Schedule along with access to a personalized dashboard that will show optimal charging times to help EV drivers make smarter daily charging decisions. WeaveGrid helps pilot participants prepare for potential outages and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events with text alerts. A PSPS event may occur in response to potential extreme wind-driven weather conditions in order to mitigate wildfire risk. Pilot participants will also receive $50 for joining and up to $100 more for continued participation.

Administered through PG&E, the evPulse pilot program is implemented by WeaveGrid as part of PG&E's 2021 Low Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS) Implementation Plan to fulfill the resiliency requirement. Eligible EV and plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) makes include Tesla, Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, and Kia. To participate, PG&E customers must either be in a Tier 2 or 3 High Fire-Threat District as defined by the California Public Utilities Commission Fire Map, or have been impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff event in the last five years. Customers are able to enroll in the pilot program this Summer and Fall.

About WeaveGrid

WeaveGrid is a software company building data products to enable the electric transportation transition. The SaaS company's platform connects a growing wave of electric vehicles to an electric grid that was not designed to support the high power needs of widespread charging. WeaveGrid uses cutting edge data science and optimization to bring value to all stakeholders in this transition, including utilities, automakers, and drivers. For more information, visit www.weavegrid.com

About Elemental Excelerator

Elemental Excelerator is on a mission to redesign the systems at the root of climate change. Elemental fills two gaps that are fundamental to addressing climate change with the urgency required by funding first-of-a-kind projects for climate technologies in real communities and embedding equity and access into everything climate-related. Since launching in 2009, Elemental has invested in over 130 growth-stage companies and celebrated more than 20 exits, funded more than 100 technology projects, and built a platform for scaling equitable, market-driven solutions to climate change. To learn more or find out how your organization can get involved with Elemental, visit elementalexcelerator.com .

