Assisted Living Locators Offers Dementia Post Diagnosis Guidance, Free Care Consultations To Support World Alzheimer's Month

Franchisees Nationwide To Encourage People To Seek Help, Advice

PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, announced today it is offering dementia post-diagnosis guidance and free care consultations to support World Alzheimer's Month, an international campaign that recognizes the impact of dementia and how to act to support those affected. This year's theme, 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's' continues on from the 2021 campaign, which focused on diagnosis and the warning signs of dementia. In 2022, the campaign will have a special focus on post-diagnosis support.

Assisted Living Locators (PRNewsfoto/Assisted Living Locators) (PRNewswire)

Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care for people living with dementia and families following a diagnosis. The service offers FREE guidance in locating quality assisted living and in-home care support. Throughout September, Assisted Living Locators' 140 franchise offices across the U.S. are offering free dementia care consultations, participating in Walk to End Alzheimer's fundraising events, and engaging social media wearing purple to show solidarity for those affected.

"All of our senior care advisors are dementia care certified, which puts us in a unique position to help families across the country," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators CEO. "Our dementia care training enables us to provide much-needed support to families, educating them about the disease and what facilities are best suited for their loved ones. We will help you better prepare, plan, and adapt to a dementia diagnosis."

Olea noted that having a locally based senior care advisor is an advantage. "Our advisors have a pulse on local senior care options, costs, availability, and which communities are in good standing," she explained. "They answer all of your questions, personally accompany you on tours, work as your advocate, and guide you to find the right senior living solution whether it be in-home care support, independent living, assisted living, or memory care."

If you have questions about your loved one's cognitive health and care and would like a free dementia care consultation, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators