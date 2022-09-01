BYU-Pathway Worldwide Partners with Anthology to Deliver Data-Driven, Connected Ecosystem for Its Rapidly Growing Online Campus

Anthology Student, Reach, Apply and Succeed Solutions to Unlock Richer Learner Insights and Expand Access Across Global Community

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that BYU-Pathway Worldwide will implement two of Anthology's flagship solutions – Anthology Student and Anthology Reach – to deliver dynamic, data-informed experiences to its nearly 60,000 learners as the online institution enjoys continued and rapid growth.

"As an online institution, our systems are our campus, and we are excited to use the maturity and flexibility of Anthology products to serve our students throughout the world in multiple locations and languages," said Troy Davis, Chief Information Officer at BYU-Pathway Worldwide. "Our certificate-first approach is changing lives, helping students to gain the skills needed to obtain new or better employment early in their degree. The partnership with Anthology will enable our service missionaries, administrators and faculty to access more efficient processes and clearer insights that will allow them to intervene at the right times in the right ways with students across the globe."

Growing from 50 learners in three locations in 2009 to 57,000 in 188 countries currently, BYU-Pathway chose Anthology's student information system (SIS), Anthology Student, to streamline workflows for the entire education lifecycle and save time for faculty, staff, mentors and learners, centralizing everything from admissions applications to academic advisement and program catalogs in one solution.

Anthology Reach, a modern cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) tool that includes Anthology Apply and Succeed solutions, will enable BYU-Pathway to better manage and connect admissions, student success and retention. It will allow the institution to respond dynamically to each learner's unique experiences and needs at every stage of their journey in one central hub.

"By combining insights across critical systems to inform more relevant engagement between staff, faculty and learners, our solutions break down data silos and allow institutions to provide better services and support at the right time with the right actions and messages," said Jim Milton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Anthology. "BYU-Pathway Worldwide has entrusted Anthology as a partner on its mission to support learners and change lives around the globe. We look forward to helping BYU-Pathway establish and scale a fully connected online community that serves an expanding student population worldwide in multiple locations and languages."

Launched in 2009, BYU-Pathway Worldwide offers spiritually based, online higher education within the Church Educational System of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Certificates and degrees are offered in partnership with BYU-Idaho and Ensign College.

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

