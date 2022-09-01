DALLAS LAW FIRM PATEL LAW GROUP CONTINUES GROWING ITS CORPORATE, SECURITIES, AND M&A PRACTICE GROUP

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patel Law Group ("PLG"), a leading Texas-based boutique law firm, today announced the coming addition of Kamden Florence-Crawford to its corporate, securities, and M&A team in the firm's Dallas office.

PLG Welcomes New Addition to Corporate and Securities Practice Group (Photo: Patel Law Group, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Kamden recently graduated from SMU Dedman School of Law in Dallas. She was the president of the real estate law association and involved in the corporate counsel externship program and the corporate law association. She will focus her practice on advising corporate and business clients regarding mergers, acquisitions, corporate formations, and securities offerings.

"We are excited to continue our growth in the corporate, securities, and M&A practices. We continuously strive to achieve the highest levels of client satisfaction, further growing on the firm's already stellar reputation and growth in the real estate transactional industry, specifically multi-family residential", said Chris Barsness, who leads the corporate and securities practice group at PLG.

With over 20 years of experience, Chris is a corporate and securities lawyer that focuses his practice on corporate transactions, complex financings, fund formation, and securities matters. Chris has worked on a wide range of securities matters for both private and public companies, including hundreds of debt, equity, and hybrid Reg. D private offerings. Chris also served as an adjunct professor of securities law at the University of California – Irvine School of Law and is a local member of the Association of Corporate Growth's Dallas/Fort Worth chapter. He has worked on the buy-side and sell-side on M&A transactions as the lead counsel in deals from under $1 million to $162 million.

About Patel Law Group

Patel Law Group is a full-service law firm providing efficient, results‑driven legal to local, regional, and international clients. From our locations in Dallas and Houston, we leverage broad experience and extensive relationships to deliver results for clients nationwide. With a rolled‑up‑sleeves attitude, we partner with clients of all sizes — individuals, start-ups and established companies — to achieve their objectives in Immigration, Real Estate, Litigation and Corporate law. We take pride in our work and customer service to our clients. We strive everyday to make our firm motto a reality – "Experience. Relationships. Results."

Media Contact:

Chris Barsness

(972) 650-6848

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Patel Law Group, PLLC