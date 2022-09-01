DIPRA Welcomes the City of Prescott, AZ, to the Century Club

8-inch Cast Iron Pipe In Service for More Than 100 Years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association welcomes the City of Prescott, AZ, to its Century Club, which recognizes municipalities that have cast iron pipes still in service for more than 100 years.

Pictured, from left, Water Operations Supervisor, with the City of Prescott Water, David Towey, DIPRA Regional Engineer, Southwestern States, Jeffrey Butters. (PRNewswire)

"The City of Prescott is a great example of a municipality that focuses on the longevity and structural integrity of the pipes in their water system, and we're excited to recognize that work by welcoming them to DIPRA's Century Club," said DIPRA President Patrick J. Hogan. "The strength and resilience of cast iron is well known and while well-managed pipes can remain in service for more than 100 years, we're pleased to see Prescott install new Ductile iron pipes when their legacy pipes need replacing. Today's modern Ductile iron embodies even better strength and resilience than cast iron, so communities have peace of mind knowing their drinking water is being conveyed through the material that has proven to be the strongest and most reliable pipe option available."

The City of Prescott has an 8-inch cast iron pipeline that was originally installed in March 1919 near the Fort Wipple VA Medical Clinic. The pipe remains in service today.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Century Club," said David Towey, the city's Water Operations Supervisor. "We have a very rigorous and effective maintenance program here at the City of Prescott that we feel contributes to the longevity of the pipes in our system."

The city primarily uses Ductile iron pipe, opting for this superior pipe material to replace aged-out cast iron ones. In 2021, the Prescott City Council voted unanimously to ban PVC pipe from its water system; joining other Arizona Water Service Providers, whose territory includes cities of Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Tempe (representing a majority of AZ's population), who similarly do not allow the use of PVC pipe in their water systems.

"There are some very old sections of cast and Ductile iron pipe in the City of Prescott water system," Towey said. "It is in these areas that I have noticed the least amount of problems with leaks and main breaks. We like that Ductile iron holds up to all types of soil conditions if properly installed. Here in the Prescott area, we deal with all types of terrain and Ductile iron is our preference."

There are more than 540 utilities in the United States and 34 utilities in Canada that are members of the Century Club. These utilities are all still using at least some of the cast iron pipes installed underground more than 100 years ago. DIPRA also sponsors a Sesquicentennial Club in which 25 utilities in the U.S. and 4 in Canada are known to be using cast iron pipes for more than 150 years.

About DIPRA

Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

DIPRA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)