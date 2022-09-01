PET FOOD EXPRESS HOSTS MONTH-LONG VIRTUAL PET FAIR PLUS SPECIAL PET ADOPTION EXTRAVAGANZA EVENTS IN ALL STORES SEPTEMBER 24 & 25

Pet Food Express Partners with 120+ Shelters and Rescues to Find Homes for 5,000 Rescue Animals During September

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pet Food Express , a leading retailer and trusted partner in pet health, kicks off its 12th annual Pet Fair to find forever homes for 5,000 California rescue animals. From September 1-30, Pet Food Express will partner with over 120 rescues and shelters throughout the state to offer virtual and in-person pet adoptions, and host special pet-centric events in all 64 stores, including vendor meet and greets and fresh food sampling from top brands like Stella and Chewy's, Primal, and Nutrisource. In addition, September 24 and 25 mark the big Pet Fair weekend with Pet Adoption Extravaganza events in all stores and live virtual events such as educational seminars led by experts on topics like pet anxiety, dog training, and CBD.

"We're really excited to host the Pet Food Express Pet Fair virtually and in-person again this year!" said Mike Murray, director of community relations for Pet Food Express. "A big benefit that we saw last year was in the reach we can achieve through an online platform. It not only supports a wider range of incredible rescues and shelters to find loving homes for more animals in need, but also gives pet parents anywhere in the US, even globally, the opportunity to educate themselves with new knowledge from experts. During the 2021 Pet Food Express Pet Fair, new homes were found for 5,662 animals which resulted in Pet Food Express distributing $141,550 in donations to participating rescues and shelters!"

Throughout September, potential adopters can use Pet Food Express' Find a Friend search option to filter for location, breed, or even age as they scroll through and learn about adoptable animals from over 120 California-based shelters and rescues. Those who adopt receive a special 20% off coupon for Pet Food Express as a part of the 20/20 program. Once the coupon is redeemed, the adopting organization receives a $20 donation from Pet Food Express. In 2021, the 20/20 program donated over $400,000 to rescues and shelters.

VIRTUAL PET FAIR DETAILS

September 1-30 : Virtual Fair & Animal Adoptions

Search for, virtually meet, and adopt rescued animals from 120+ California rescues.

https://petfair.petfood.express/ Connect with product vendors, non-profits, and more at

September 24 & 25: Virtual, Live Educational Seminars for Animal Lovers

https://petfair.petfood.express/events All seminars are live and will be held on the Pet Fair platform at

Saturday, 9/24 from 10am-4pm :

Sunday, 9/25 from 10am-4pm :

IN-STORE PET FAIR DETAILS

September 1-30 : In-Store Food Sampling

All 64 Pet Food Express stores will host food sampling with top brands all month long.

https://www.petfood.express/stores/ Locate a store for sampling event times and details at

September 24 & 25: Pet Adoption Extravaganza Events

Pet Adoption Extravaganza events will be held in all 64 stores over this special weekend.

https://petfair.petfood.express/events/event-schedule Adoption event details can be found at

From September 1-30, all Pet Food Express shoppers will receive 25% off select products in-store and online at www.petfood.express with promo code PETFAIR-22.

Pet Food Express is proud to support California's animal rescue network through its Community Outreach programs such as its Kitten Season and Fill the Food Bank efforts. Learn more at https://www.petfood.express/community-outreach/ .

ABOUT PET FOOD EXPRESS

Pet Food Express is California's trusted pet expert dedicated to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. With a reimagined experience delivered by animal-loving team members, Pet Food Express sells a variety of high quality products that they trust to give their own pets, puts pets above profits, and leads the way as a committed partner to 275+ non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations annually. Shop and learn more at PetFood.Express. Get social on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter.

CONTACT: Sarah Andrus | Pet Food Express | Sarah@bloomwellconsulting.com | 415.624.5617

