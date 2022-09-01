xCAT IQ Installed at Hadassah University Hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoran Technologies® announces that the xCAT IQ™ was installed at the Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel earlier this month—it was approved by the Israeli Minister of Health and is now in use for cochlear implantation and oral and maxillofacial surgery. "The xCAT helped support five cases on the first day alone," states David Sarment, DDS, MS, Xoran President. "This milestone demonstrates the clear need for intraoperative imaging at this preeminent institution."

Xoran's xCAT IQ is a truly mobile cone beam CT system for soft tissue and bone imaging. With high resolution down to 70 microns and an extremely small footprint, the xCAT IQ is uniquely suited to meet the needs of the Hadassah clinicians.

"Because the xCAT is compact and easy-to-maneuver, we were able to wheel it back and forth from one operating theatre to another, enabling the surgeons to maximize patient access to low-dose intraoperative imaging," says Ronen Eitan, Xoran Europe distributor, Medi-Fisher.

Located in the operating rooms of the Sarah Wetsman Davidson Hospital Tower—named after Sarah Wetsman Davidson who started Hadassah's Detroit chapter in the early 1900s, the xCAT IQ was purchased for use by Michal Kaufmann-Yehezkeli, MD, head of the Ear Surgery and Cochlear Transplantation Center at Hadassah University Medical Center and Nardy Casap, DMD, MD, chairman of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Hebrew University-Hadassah Faculty of Dental Medicine, Jerusalem, Israel.

The first patient was an 18-month-old girl with single-sided lack of hearing. Thanks to the low dose protocol, a pre-surgical CT was obtained during a single general anesthesia, immediately followed by the placement of a cochlear implant. Another otology patient was imaged due to complications caused by a cholesteatoma in the presence of a total middle-ear prosthesis. Other maxillofacial cases included the immediate CT of a complex zygomatic fracture. Fracture reduction and stabilization were confirmed on the CT, and the surgeons were able to confirm anatomical symmetry prior to closing using Xoran's advanced 3D rendering software.

The implementation of xCAT IQ was largely facilitated by the efforts of Prof. Yoram Weiss, MD, Director General of the Hadassah Medical Organization.

About Hadassah University Medical Center

Since the establishment of Hadassah's first hospital on Jerusalem's Neviim Street (Street of the Prophets) - a gift of the Rothschild family in 1918 - the Hadassah University Medical Center has expanded to include two University hospitals in Jerusalem - located on Mt. Scopus and in Ein Kerem. The flagship of Hadassah, the Women's Zionist Organization of America, the two hospitals have 1,000 beds, 31 operating theaters, nine specially oriented intensive care units, and five schools of allied medical professions, owned and operated in collaboration with the Hebrew University.

Hadassah's extensive network of satellite services provides community health care programs, specialized outpatient clinics and services in several city neighborhoods and nearby towns, as well as consultation clinics in the center of Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv.

About Xoran Technologies

Since 2001, Xoran is the pioneer and medical market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for the patient's point-of-care. Providers around the world rely on our industry-leading MiniCAT™, xCAT™, and veterinary CT systems: VetCAT and vTRON, to diagnose and treat patients.

Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

For more information visit www.xorantech.com

