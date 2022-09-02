TKO Miller Advises Howard Precision Metals, Inc. on its Sale to Joseph T. Ryerson & Son, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Howard Precision Metals, Inc. (Howard), a value-added distributor of high-quality, precision-cut aluminum plate and extruded bar products, to Joseph T. Ryerson & Son, Inc. (Ryerson), a U.S. distributor of industrial metal products.

About Howard Precision Metals

Founded in 1928, Howard is a third-generation, family-owned, distributor of high-quality aluminum products cut at extraordinarily tight tolerances. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Howard distributes aluminum mill products with a focus on plate, bar, and custom extrusions for a broad and diversified customer base across numerous attractive and growing end markets, including aerospace, robotics, pneumatics, machinery, and tool and die.

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,000 employees in approximately 100 locations.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com

CONTACT: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

