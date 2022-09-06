Bitget launches Zero Trading Fee campaign along with 1M BGB prize pool

Available for all spot trades, coupled with additional bonuses

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global crypto exchange, Bitget, announces its Zero Trading Fee campaign for all spot trading pairs on the Bitget platform. The initiative aims to tackle recent unfavourable market conditions, rewarding loyal users and encouraging new entrants to trade crypto with zero trading fees.

From September 6, Bitget's users will be able to enjoy Zero-Fee Trading on all spot trading. The Zero Trading Fee campaign is coupled with a series of spot market perks, including buying popular coins at 50% off, airdrops and a prize pool of one million BGB. Spot traders simply need to hold, trade or keep their eyes peeled to enjoy these benefits.

Also released this month, Bitget's Launchpool event allows BGB holders to claim airdrops of new and popular tokens on the market. Paired with Bitget Launchpad's BGB privileges and plans for more exclusive reward schemes, helping BGB holders maximise the return on the token. BGB is amassing its potential and utility as a powerful exchange token.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, "Even in volatile markets, investor interest in cryptocurrency is high. By eliminating trading fees and pioneering exclusive incentives, Bitget hopes to not only benefit professional investors with high trading volumes, but also offer new entrants a way to get into and derive benefit from the market."

Gracy adds, "Above all, this campaign is underlined by Bitget's promise of financial inclusion. We are making crypto accessible for anyone with the objective of financial independence, with a robust platform, competitive fees and our US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund which addresses security concerns in cryptocurrency head on. Ultimately, our platform allows investors multiple avenues to improve their trading plans and hedge risks."

About Bitget

Bitget is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of 'Better Trading, Better Life', Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto.

