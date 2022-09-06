IGT PlayDigital Grows Partnership with SKS365 Group via Expanded Content Agreement in Italy

Top-performing IGT PlayCasino titles including Cleopatra®, The Big Easy™ and Cash Eruption™ deployed on Planetwin365 casino

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that IGT PlayDigital has grown its partnership with SKS365 Group through an expanded multi-year content agreement. SKS365 Group is the international sports betting and gaming operator of Planetwin365 casino and one of the largest operators in the Italian market. As part of this deal, Planetwin365 casino will leverage IGT PlayDigital's high-performing remote game server (RGS) to offer an expanded content library with exciting new PlayCasino games across the region.

"IGT PlayDigital's broad portfolio of entertaining PlayCasino titles, paired with the Company's extensive knowledge of the Italian gaming market will ensure Planetwin365 casino players have access to world-class content," said Troy Cox, SKS365 Group, Chief Commercial Officer. "Our partnership with IGT PlayDigital includes monthly PlayCasino game releases and promotions that will help strengthen and grow the overall Planetwin365 casino brand."

"IGT PlayDigital's multi-year agreement with SKS365 Group, one of the largest operators in the market, combines two powerhouse gaming companies with deep roots in Italy to deliver market-attuned themes to Planetwin365 casino players," said Gil Rotem, IGT President of iGaming. "By incorporating IGT's high-functioning RGS, Planetwin365 casino can offer an optimal player experience with some of the industry's top-performing games such as IGT's Temple of Fire, Pharaoh's Fortune and Scarab. We look forward to expanding our PlayCasino footprint and continuing to provide best-in-class solutions to Italian players."

Twenty player-favorite IGT PlayCasino games including Cleopatra®, The Big Easy™, Cash Eruption™ and multi-hand Blackjack have joined the existing exciting lineup that includes Gold Digger, Gold Digger Megaways and Majestic Megaways. Planetwin365 intends to enhance its content library with an additional 30 IGT PlayCasino games over the next two months. These engaging games will include proprietary IGT slot themes and video poker games, along with well-known licensed brands.

