KASH PATEL JOINS REAL AMERICA'S VOICE AS A CONTRIBUTOR

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Real America's Voice, America's fastest growing news network, announced that Kash Patel will be joining the RAV family as a contributor. Patel, best known for spearheading the Russia Gate investigation, will provide the network with commentary as a content expert on the latest national news, including National Security, Defense, Intelligence, and Law Enforcement.

"We are pleased to announce that Kash Patel is joining Real America's Voice as a contributor," said Howard Diamond, CEO of Real America's Voice. "The timing could not be better for Kash to join the RAV family as the fall midterm campaign season gets underway with massive implications for who will wield power in Washington and what is in store for the DOJ investigation of President Trump and the 2024 presidential election," he concluded.

"I'm delighted to join the talented and professional team at Real America's Voice as a contributor," said Kash Patel. "The chance to offer my analysis and commentary at a news network committed to free speech and capturing the real voice of passionate, patriotic Americans is a great opportunity for me. Our country has never faced the challenges we see today and providing perspective and insight on the latest matters involving National Security, Defense, Intelligence, and Law Enforcement has never been more important," he said.

ABOUT KASH PATEL

Kash Patel has a distinguished record of service to our nation in numerous roles, including as the Chief of Staff to the Department of Defense (DoD), the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism (CT) on the National Security Council (NSC), the Principal Deputy to the Acting Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), where he spearheaded the Russia Gate investigation. Since leaving the federal government, Mr. Patel founded the Fight With Kash Foundation– a 501(c)(3) designed to give those who have been defamed by the media a voice by paying for their legal representation, providing tuition assistance and education programs for youths, and supporting our veterans and active duty service members. He is also the author of the best-selling children's book series, "The Plot Against the King."

ABOUT REAL AMERICA'S VOICE

Real America's Voice delivers exciting live-event coverage seven days a week across a growing list of powerful content distribution channels. You can watch all Real America's Voice programming streaming online at http://realamericasvoice.com, by downloading the app on Apple or Android, or by viewing on DISH Ch. 219, Pluto TV Ch. 240, Samsung Plus TV Ch. 1029, SelectTV Ch. 106, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

