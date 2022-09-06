Spindrift® Launches First-Ever Seasonal Flavor: Spiced Apple Cider

Fastest-growing sparkling water brand in the US introduces a new taste for fall, made with real squeezed apples and cinnamon spice in both Sparkling and Spiked varieties

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindrift®, the delicious sparkling water and hard seltzer brand made with real squeezed fruit, is adding warmth and comfort to its light, bright, and slightly pulpy beverage lineup with the brand's first-ever limited time, seasonal release. Spindrift's seasonal debut of Spiced Apple Cider is lighter and a more real-tasting version of the traditional fall flavor. It's not quite cider, not quite seltzer - it is a category-defying beverage and a completely new taste for Spindrift.

Spindrift launches Spiced Apple Cider as their first-ever seasonal flavor. (Photo: Spindrift) (PRNewswire)

Spindrift challenges the idea that sparkling water and hard seltzer are just summertime beverages. "Fall is an ideal season for Spindrift. It's when the air is crisp, food turns heartier, and when many people return to where they feel the most at home to spend time with loved ones. Spiced Apple Cider pairs perfectly with fall and tastefully accompanies those homecoming moments," said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift.

"Spindrift Spiced Apple Cider is full of flavor, incredibly refreshing and drinkable. We created our version of apple cider because it's a fall-favorite beverage that evokes fond memories but something many may have stopped drinking because of the sugar, calories, and carbs," added Creelman. "With a Spindrift twist, we're giving people a modern alternative to cider – both a non-alcoholic version, and in a hard seltzer with 4% ABV from fermented cane sugar."

Spiced Apple Cider makes history as Spindrift's first limited release, uniquely crafted using real ingredients. "People have such strong associations matching flavors to times of year. That's why we're looking forward to exploring more seasonal offerings in the future. Real ingredients like fruit, grow by season – there is an optimal time for when they are best harvested. When we let nature guide us, the results are always incredible."

Spindrift Spiked Spiced Apple Cider is starting to hit stores now in 8-packs of 12-oz. cans. Each beverage is 97 calories and four percent ABV. The new flavor will be available in select regions and can be found in the hard seltzer section of quality grocery and liquor stores. For more information about Spindrift Spiked and where to buy, visit: www.spindriftspiked.com and follow @spindriftspiked.

Spindrift will launch its Spiced Apple Cider sparkling water in 24-packs available exclusively on its website in early November. Fans of the brand, known as 'Drifters' can also enter to win an 8-pack of the flavor before they can buy it on the company's website. For more information on Spindrift, visit www.drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift.

About Spindrift

Spindrift® Beverage Co. is the maker of the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. Spindrift works directly with farms to source the best-tasting fruit for their products. All Spindrift products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, made of just sparkling water + real squeezed fruit – yup, that's it. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich beverages that taste just like the fruit they're made of. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide and new Spindrift® Spiked is available in select markets. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, MA.

