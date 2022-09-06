Today's Dental Network Adds Eastman Periodontics & Implants to Partner Network

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Dental Network, LLC ("TDN"), a leading multi-specialty dental practice network and support organization to dental providers in Florida, has officially formed a partnership with Eastman Periodontics & Implants, a multi-location dental practice led by Lindsay Eastman, DDS, MS for over 42 years. With offices in Lakewood Ranch and Bradenton, Florida, the addition of Dr. Eastman further expands the depth and geographical coverage of TDN's periodontic specialty capabilities to seven locations and the first practice location in the Bradenton market.

"TDN is a people-first organization and it is a dream come true to join a group of like-minded people."

"As we continue to expand our footprint across new geographic markets, relationships with top clinicians like Dr. Eastman solidify our position across the West Central Florida coast and bring new opportunities for us to serve patients with best-in-class care," says Ryan Taylor, DDS, MS, head of periodontics at TDN.

Established in 1980, Eastman Periodontics & Implants has two state-of-the-art periodontal dental practices in Bradenton and Manatee Counties. Both incorporate the latest techniques in reconstructive periodontics, tissue engineering, dental implant placement, and were among the first to provide computer guided implant surgery in the Unites States.

"We continue to seek partnerships with clinicians who share our same values and commitment to patient care and clinical excellence," says Kevin Krause, DMD, chief executive officer for TDN. "Dr. Eastman and his team are dedicated to our mission to create a multi-specialty dental network that puts people first in every act of care, service and partnership and we are excited to welcome them to TDN."

"For me, the decision to join TDN was based on the core values and principles we share. Our practice is family run in partnership with my wife Marny, our daughter Dr. Christie Craighead and son-in-law Dr. Justin Craighead. We value integrity and treat our patients with love and compassion." says Lindsay Eastman, DDS, MS. "Like us, TDN is a people-first organization, and it is a dream come true to join a group of like-minded people."

ABOUT TODAY'S DENTAL NETWORK

Today's Dental Network is a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization focused on providing complete turnkey practice management outsourcing solutions to a captive network of best-in-class, entrepreneurial, dentist specialists & surgeons across the Southwest Florida region. The company offers a full suite of solutions and services through its centralized business office including IT systems, infrastructure & security, finance and accounting, sales & marketing solutions, human resources, risk management, legal and compliance administration, as well as acquisition and de novo practice expansion support. Today's Dental Network offers a truly integrated community network model with the depth and breadth of services and local geographic coverage to provide a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience. For more information, please visit www.tdn.care.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

ABOUT SCP

Synergistic Capital Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm led by healthcare experts and physicians with over a century of combined healthcare expertise. SCP generally invests solely in the healthcare services sector, where their investment methodology is rooted in patient-centered care and provider-centric values which has led to superior investment performance across their investment portfolio. To learn more about SCP, please visit: www.synergisticcapitalpartners.com.

