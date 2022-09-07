AiCure Launches Site Services to Reduce Burden and Optimize Research Operations for Clinical Sites

AiCure's Clinical Site Services team partners with sites and sponsors throughout research and empowers site operations with actionable, data-driven guidance

AiCure expands its leadership team to drive future growth and innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiCure , an artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics company focused on improving clinical trials, today announced the launch of its clinical site services offering. The new program provides sites with end-to-end, customized support and monitoring of metrics related to adherence, compliance, data management, and technology use among study participants. With this offering, AiCure equips study coordinators with proactive insights into their patient populations to minimize risk across studies and optimize workflows.

AiCure’s clinical site services empower sites with end-to-end, customized support and data-driven guidance (PRNewswire)

Clinical research continues to grow in complexity, while interest in decentralized clinical trials and the use of digital health technology have both increased. Consequently, sites are burdened with an overwhelming amount of data and technology. Recognizing the need to distill data into meaningful insights, AiCure develops comprehensive trend reports outlining current and predictive patient behavior, site performance, data quality and more to optimize trial execution. A devoted clinical services leader with deep research operations expertise partners with study coordinators to understand the current pain points in a trial, offer data-driven counsel, and actively support patient engagement to ensure quality study conduct and participant satisfaction. AiCure positions itself as a zero-friction product for sites by reducing their data burden, refining their focus, and simplifying their view of their patient population.

"The data needs of our customers are changing, and we're evolving with them to lighten sites' load and take on the technical and operational burden that can distract them from successful patient management," said Dr. Ed Ikeguchi, CEO of AiCure. "The rich data our AI platform provides regarding patients' engagement and experience with treatment is only as useful as it is digestible and actionable. With our extensive experience in data analytics and our unique understanding of patient behavior, we are poised to add services to our portfolio that will fundamentally guide the future of our business strategy."

AiCure expands leadership and celebrates industry accolade

AiCure's expansion of its services offering necessitates strong leadership with extensive clinical research expertise to effectively partner with customers and identify opportunities for growth. This includes the introduction of new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer positions:

Michelle Marlborough , Chief Operating Officer : Michelle has been named Chief Operating Officer, expanding on her previous position as Chief Product Officer to oversee both the operations and product teams responsible for the direction, definition and delivery of AiCure's AI platform. Michelle has been at the helm of transforming clinical trials through innovative technology for over 24 years, with experience as Vice President of Product Management at Veeva, Vice President of Product Strategy at Medidata Solutions, and in data management roles at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca.







Jennifer Mintz , Chief Revenue Officer: Jennifer will oversee AiCure's business development, sales operations, sales partnerships and proposals as Chief Revenue Officer. She joins AiCure from Firma Clinical Research where she served as Chief Commercial Officer overseeing business development, contracts and proposals as well as marketing. Jennifer has over 25 years of experience in business development, including 12 years of managing teams in patient recruitment, full service CROs, e-clinical technology and decentralized trials.

In addition to AiCure's growing leadership team, AiCure also celebrates Dr. Rich Christie, MD, PhD, AiCure's Chief Medical Officer, who was honored as a PharmaVoice100 winner for his diligent work to advance precision medicine through AI-powered technology. The award, which recognizes the most inspiring people in the life-sciences industry developing breakthrough strategies, products and services, is a testament to Dr. Christie's and AiCure's commitment to solving enduring industry challenges through innovation.

About AiCure, LLC

AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company that monitors patient behavior and enables remote patient engagement in clinical trials. AiCure improves predictability of study timelines, reduces costs and accelerates timelines through remote patient engagement and assessments, including measuring digital biomarkers and real-time monitoring of patient dosing. Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 75 issued patents and works with global clients in over 45 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and is a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com .

AiCure Logo (PRNewsfoto/AiCure) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AiCure