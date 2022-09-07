Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Honored as Best PR/Marketing Firm in Three Major Texas Markets

2022 honors marks Androvett's 10th consecutive year named to the prestigious list

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th consecutive year, Androvett Legal Media & Marketing has been named among the best public relations and marketing firms in the annual "Best of" survey by the readers of Texas Lawyer magazine.

Androvett earned a clean sweep in 2022, securing the top PR and marketing firm spot in each of the three legal markets – Dallas, Houston and Austin – surveyed by Texas Lawyer. Among the top PR and marketing firms every year since the survey was introduced, Androvett was inducted into the "Best of" Hall of Fame in 2016 based upon its long-term consistency in Dallas and Houston. This year marks the first No. 1 ranking for the Austin office, which opened in 2021.

"Strategic media planning and execution is critical in this day and age," said firm founder and CEO, Mike Androvett. "I am so proud of our team and the quality of work we are able to produce every day, and thankful to the legal community for the recognition and endorsement."

Androvett is one of the few full-service agencies in the country that offers specific PR, marketing and digital expertise to lawyers and law firms, as well as to professional service firms and others in the business community.

"We recognize that strategic and intentional communications are key to solving many business challenges," said Chief Operating Officer Scott Parks. "Our team represents a wide variety of experience and expertise, which allows us to help clients own their messaging and ultimately build their business."

Texas Lawyer 's "Best Of" survey was developed to help legal industry professionals identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks in one annual edition. Each year, the editors of Texas Lawyer survey members of the legal community to identify the top companies across a range of businesses that support the industry. Visit https://www.law.com/texaslawyer/best-of/ to learn more.

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 27th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin. For a complete listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Woulfe

800-559-4534

alyssa@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Androvett Legal Media & Marketing