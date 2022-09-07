Atlas AI Achieves Sustainability Partner designation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Google Cloud Recognizes Atlas AI as Part of Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas AI today announced that it has achieved the Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability designation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning the Sustainability designation, Atlas AI has proven their success in building and producing solutions and tools on Google Cloud to help customers achieve their sustainability and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) goals.

The new solutions of the Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability partner program will help customers achieve meaningful climate objectives for their businesses. Google Cloud Partners with this designation deliver solutions that reduce carbon emissions, increase the sustainability of value chains, help organizations invest more inclusively across their market footprint or help them identify climate risk for increased resilience.

Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability will provide customers a facilitated journey to discover and use proven partner solutions such as Atlas AI, powered by Google Cloud, in their sustainability business transformations.

"Corporate sustainability is moving out of its traditional silo and into every facet of companies' operations, in part thanks to a growing recognition that sustainable businesses are best positioned to access new markets, demonstrate resilience to unforeseen shocks and attract the best talent," said Abe Tarapani, CEO of Atlas AI. "Google Cloud has embraced this new paradigm and is empowering an ecosystem of companies like Atlas AI whose digital solutions help customers strengthen their core operating results while embracing sustainable business models. We're honored to be selected as one of the inaugural members of the Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability partner program, and look forward to continuing a track record of successful growth on the Google Cloud platform that dates back to the founding days of Atlas AI."

"We're entering a new era of sustainability driven business transformation, which cloud is key to enabling and accelerating that transformation. The Google Cloud partner ecosystem will play a key role in providing solutions that help our joint customers deliver on their sustainability goals," said Justin Keeble, managing director of global sustainability at Google Cloud. "These new solutions will be accessible through our Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability validation program for customers to accelerate climate action. We are partnering with purpose to help drive towards a net zero future."

Google Cloud Ready for Sustainability is part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, designed to maximize Google Cloud partners' success across business models, customer requirements, success metrics, and strategic priorities. Google Cloud Marketplace Sustainability Hub provides customers with easy access to validated sustainability solutions and will showcase Google Cloud Ready for Sustainability solutions.

About Atlas AI

Atlas AI is a predictive analytics platform that enables organizations to optimize performance and expand reach by investing in underserved communities around the world. Founded by a team of Stanford University scientists in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and with support from Airbus Ventures and Micron Technologies Inc., we harness a range of planetary scale datasets and the latest advances in artificial intelligence to measure local socioeconomic change such as population demographics, infrastructure access, household spending power and crop yields. We use this proprietary data to analyze, monitor and forecast regions of growth and untapped potential to offer insight into where organizations can grow most successfully, and where investment can best drive economic progress.

