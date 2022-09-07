FIJI WATER RETURNS AS THE OFFICIAL WATER OF 74 th EMMY® AWARDS RED CARPET AND AWARDS CEREMONY

FIJI Water Kicks-off the Red-Carpet Season with New 100% Recycled Plastic Bottles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIJIÒ Water is returning as the Official Water Partner of the 74th Emmy® Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony for the 9th consecutive year. FIJI Water, now available in 100% recycled plastic (rPET)*, will be exclusively served throughout the evening to all nominees and guests as the show broadcasts live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12. The celebration will continue with the Governors Gala under the stars at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Emmy Awards will be the first major event showcasing the new 100% recycled plastic iconic 500 mL bottles. The transition of the 500 mL bottle, along with the 330 mL, to rPET in the U.S. is a substantial step in reducing plastic waste and replaces almost 65% of FIJI Water's bottle volume with recycled material.** This transition builds upon FIJI Water's longstanding commitment to sustainability through the FIJI Water Foundation.

FIJI Water has a longstanding relationship with the Television Academy and entertainment industry as a whole. An award show honoring a year of performances and production milestones makes the perfect red carpet to celebrate this brand achievement. Simultaneously in New York, FIJI will also be introducing the fashion industry to the new rPET bottles.

"We are thrilled to join the Television Academy at the Emmys to celebrate this year's top talent and shows," said Clarence Chia, Senior Vice President of Marketing at FIJI Water. "Coming back to this red carpet is a tradition for FIJI Water and we are proud to toast all the nominees and attendees with our new 100% recycled plastic bottles."

The 74th Emmy Awards can be watched live in the U.S. on NBC and on Peacock at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Kenan Thompson.

FIJI Water is a division of The Wonderful Company, which has a broad commitment to sustainability. To date, The Wonderful Company and co-owners Stewart and Lynda Resnick have invested more than $1.3 billion in environmental sustainability initiatives to help fight climate change. Additionally, The Wonderful Company joined RE100, a global initiative made up of some of the world's biggest companies, which have all committed to using 100% renewable energy.

For more information, including details to subscribe to FIJI Water's home delivery service, and for the latest updates on FIJI Water, please visit FIJIWater.com or @FIJIWater on Instagram.

*Bottle only, 330 mL and 500 mL sizes

**Projected total bottle volume per 2022 sales forecast

About FIJI Water

FIJI® Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands). With its iconic square bottle, soft mouthfeel and more than double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands, FIJI Water is the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water has a perfectly balanced 7.7 pH. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes, including 330 mL, 500 mL, 700 mL, 1 L, and 1.5 L. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has helped to preserve and protect the Sovi Basin and improve the lives of native Fijians. To discover Earth's Finest Water® , please visit www.fijiwater.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram or Twitter.

