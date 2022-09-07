MPLC Joins the Copyright Society

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLC (Motion Picture Licensing Corporation) today announced that MPLC has become a Patron-Level Member of the Copyright Society.

"We are deeply committed to copyright education and to fostering creativity and the arts."

"We are excited to be members of the Copyright Society," said Ron Wheeler, EVP, Business & Legal Affairs at MPLC. "Like us, they are deeply committed to copyright education and to fostering creativity and the arts. We look forward to collaborating with them and with our fellow members to advance these worthy causes."

MPLC licenses film and television rights for public performances on behalf of more than 1,000 producers, ranging from Hollywood majors to small independent producers. For businesses that display audiovisual content in public spaces, MPLC's Umbrella License® provides the most coverage commercially available to ensure copyright compliance.

Since its founding in 1986, MPLC has taken an educational approach to the licensing of television, movies, and other audiovisual content, forging partnerships with a variety of associations to educate businesses about copyright compliance.

According to the US Copyright Act, Title 17 of the United States Code, copyrighted movies, television, and other audiovisual content originally intended for personal, private use, require a public performance license when exhibited in public. Showing audiovisual content in public spaces via broadcast, cable, or satellite television; DVDs, downloads, or streaming services requires a public performance license.

"As a leader in the licensing of copyright-protected audiovisual content, MPLC shares the Copyright Society's goal of promoting awareness and understanding of copyright law," said Casey Chisick, President of the Copyright Society. "We are delighted to welcome MPLC to the Copyright Society community."

About MPLC:

MPLC is the global leader in non-theatrical licensing, supporting legal public performances of film, television, and other audiovisual content in more than 40 countries around the world. Under the Umbrella License®, a blanket license for public performance, MPLC represents rights holders ranging from major Hollywood studios to independent producers. MPLC licensees include government, corporations, and non-profit organizations. Hundreds of thousands of locations around the world publicly perform content legally with the Umbrella License. Learn more at www.mplc.org.

About The Copyright Society:

The Copyright Society, a non-profit organization established in 1953, is devoted to copyright law awareness and education. With more than 1,000 members worldwide, regional chapters in over a dozen major U.S. cities, as well as two international chapters, in Canada, and Europe, the Copyright Society's mission is to promote and advance the study and understanding of copyright law and its role in fostering creativity and the arts, copyright industries, and the use and distribution of copyrighted materials through traditional and new media. Learn more at www.copyrightsociety.org.

