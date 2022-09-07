New Fortune 1000 Direct Sourcing Clients for LiveHire and Partner Broadleaf

MIAMI , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire , the globally leading Direct Sourcing and Total Talent platform, and Broadleaf Results, a leading provider of talent acquisition and workforce management solutions, have successfully launched Direct Sourcing programs for three Global Fortune 1000 companies.

The client launches include one of the largest sustainable packaging companies, a premier industrial supplies and equipment provider, and a leading natural gas and electric company.

"LiveHire's AI technology gives Broadleaf's Direct Sourcing team the ability to rapidly build highly qualified, client-branded talent communities that offer an alternative way to ensure greater success in resource fulfillment," said Dave Savarise, President at Broadleaf. "We are confident that our Direct Sourcing - LiveHire partnership will provide our clients with better access to talent, an improved slate of interested and available candidates with a reduced cycle-time—resulting in a positive experience."

LiveHire's technology was recognized as a Market Leading Platform by Ardent Partners , a leading resource and advisory firm, in their Direct Staffing Platforms Technology advisor report that evaluated the digital staffing solutions marketplace.

LiveHire's Direct Sourcing solution enables companies to leverage their brand to attract and hire contingent workers through a private talent community.

Broadleaf launches LiveHire for its clients in record time and brings its own expertise in recruitment and program management to scale a successful Direct Sourcing program, delivering significant savings to its clients, plus speed and quality of hire.

LiveHire will be showcasing their Direct Sourcing platform at the CWS Summit in Dallas, Texas on September 19-20, 2022 at booth #325 and Broadleaf can be found at booth #110.

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally leading recruitment and direct sourcing platform — enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and two-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us .

About Broadleaf Results

Founded in 1965, Broadleaf is a certified WBE and leading provider of total talent

management services. Our consultative approach specializes in managed service programs, recruitment process outsourcing, direct sourcing, independent contractor compliance, statement of work/procurement management, and employer of record/payrolling. At Broadleaf, we help deliver your most valuable asset: talent. To learn more about Broadleaf, visit www.broadleafresults.com.

