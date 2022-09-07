Schochor & Staton, P.A. Adds Two New Attorneys to its Team of Litigators

BALTIMORE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schochor & Staton, P.A., a leading medical malpractice firm with offices in Maryland and Washington D.C., is pleased to announce two new additions to its legal team: Patrick Terrence Gaffney and Joshua Kahn.

"At Schochor & Staton, P.A., we're dedicated to growing our firm with the best and brightest talent in the profession," said Jonathan Schochor, founding partner and Chairman of Schochor & Staton, P.A.

Patrick Terrence Gaffney is a seasoned catastrophic medical malpractice and medical device trial attorney. He has substantial trial experience involving birth injuries, anesthesia catastrophes, failure to diagnose cancer, orthopedic malpractice, complex hematology issues, surgical errors, nursing negligence and a myriad of other issues. Gaffney has more than two decades of experience in catastrophic medical malpractice, as well as drug development and FDA regulatory matters. Throughout his career, Gaffney has managed hundreds of medical malpractice cases. He also has considerable trial experience in product liability cases, involving pharmaceuticals and tobacco. Mr. Gaffney has also been named a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers. Gaffney is a graduate of John Carroll University and the Cleveland State University Marshall College of Law. Additionally, he holds a Certificate in Pharmacology from the Medical College of Pennsylvania and has worked as a critical care nurses' assistant.

Joshua Kahn specializes in tort law with an emphasis on cases involving catastrophic personal injuries. Prior to joining Schochor & Staton, P.A., Kahn practiced as a civil attorney for more than a decade, primarily at a preeminent Maryland law firm in downtown Baltimore, where he was elected partner in 2020. Kahn's former practice focused on representing clients in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. Additionally, he has been involved in mass tort litigation, class action and qui tam cases pending in state and federal courts in Maryland, D.C., and beyond. Each year since 2015, Kahn was recognized as a Maryland Super Lawyers "Rising Star." Kahn earned two undergraduate degrees from the University of Maryland in College Park, where he graduated cum laude. He graduated cum laude again from the University of Maryland School of Law, where he was a member of the Law Review. Following law school, Kahn served as a judicial clerk to the Honorable Lawrence F. Rodowsky and the Honorable Charles E. Moylan, Jr., who were specially assigned cases on Maryland's highest and intermediate appellate courts. Kahn is co-chair of the American Bar Association's Mass Torts Subcommittee on Multi-District Litigation and Class Procedures. He also serves on the Judicial Selections Committee of the Bar Association of Baltimore City and on the board of directors of Capital Camps.

Since 1984, Schochor & Staton, P.A. has built one of the largest Plaintiffs' medical malpractice firms in the area. It has been recognized nationally and regionally, with more than 80 awards and honors for the firm and its lawyers. The Firm's resources include a team of full-time medical investigators and professional relationships with hundreds of Board-Certified medical experts throughout the United States.

The Firm has filed more medical negligence cases than any other lawyer or law firm in Maryland and has led the largest Class-Action settlement in Maryland state history regarding a single perpetrator sexual abuse case. Additionally, the Firm established an important precedent mandating a health care provider's duty to advise patients of a positive HIV status prior to surgery so that a patient could choose a different surgeon free of the disease. As well, the Court established a cause of action allowing monetary compensation for reasonable fear of a disease without actually contracting it. That new Maryland precedent was subsequently adopted by other states as well.

The Firm has recovered well over a billion dollars on behalf of its clients with an extraordinary success rate.

About Schochor & Staton, P.A.

Since 1984, the Firm has been committed to the preservation and pursuit of the rights of individuals and groups (class action litigation) who have been victimized by the wrongful acts of others, through medical malpractice and negligence. Among other honors, the firm, with offices in Baltimore and Washington, DC, carries an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell, and is listed in the Bar Register for Preeminent Lawyers. Recovering well over a billion dollars on behalf of its clients, attorneys at Schochor & Staton, P.A. are consistently recognized for excellent representation of their clients, superior results and unwavering involvement in the community. Schochor & Staton, P.A. has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to individuals and organizations that make a difference. Some of those local and national non-profits include MADD, the American Cancer Society, The Kristin Rita Strouse Foundation, March of Dimes, and many others.

