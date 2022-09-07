UM Named a 2022 Fortune Magazine Best Workplace in Advertising & Marketing™

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, has been honored by Fortune Magazine as a 2022 "Best Workplace in Advertising & Marketing." This highly coveted recognition honors companies that have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace through their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures. Fortune publishes this list in partnership with Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-performing workplace cultures that uses rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback for the selection process.

UM http://www.umww.com (PRNewsfoto/UM) (PRNewswire)

91% of employees said UM is a great place to work and 95% said that they are proud to work at UM.

"Our culture of care is a true differentiator at UM, and we constantly lean into our core values that are rooted in radical candor, equitable practices across our business and community, and fostering a sense of belonging," said W. Joe DeMiero, U.S. CEO, UM. "There has never been a more critical time to ensure our people feel valued, supported and respected, and this award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our peoples' feedback and participation."

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. In the 2022 survey, 91% of employees said UM is a great place to work and 95% said that they are proud to work at UM.

This honor is the latest in a slew of culture- and workplace-related accolades for UM, including being named an AdAge 2022 "Best Place to Work," a Fortune 2022 "Best Workplace in New York," She Runs It's 2021 "Outstanding Company for Working Mothers" and a "Top Workplace in the U.S" by Great Place to Work for two consecutive years. Great Place to Work selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated, with companies assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"This great honor is a result of our deep dedication to driving diversity, equity and belonging through all aspects of our culture and business," said Jeff Marshall, Chief Diversity Officer, UM. "We strive to ensure that every UMer can bring their whole, authentic selves to work, and that they are celebrated for the uniqueness they bring to our community. We are incredibly proud and gratified by this industry recognition."

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UM