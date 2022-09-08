Calamu Wins Prestigious SINET16 Innovator Award for Security

Calamu Named as One of Just 16 Standout Cybersecurity Companies Worldwide

CLINTON, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu , a pioneer of data-first security, today announced it was selected as a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022. The SINET16 award recognizes emerging companies as the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Calamu was selected from a pool of 194 applications from 18 countries, following two rounds of evaluations by the esteemed judging committee .

"We are honored to be selected as one of the SINET16 Innovators, an award that highlights the importance of advancing the field of data security," said Paul Lewis, CEO and Founder of Calamu. "Modern ransomware is focused on stealing data and weaponizing it against businesses, a tactic that has rendered many existing defenses ineffective. Calamu addresses this gap with a data-first approach that works independently from the cloud provider or storage media to keep information safe, even in the event of a breach."

Calamu's flagship product, Calamu Protect , is an advanced Cyberstorage solution that enables businesses to safely adopt cloud storage by dramatically reducing the risk of data being stolen or exfiltrated by bad actors. The product's unique advantage is its ability to scatter data fragments across multiple cloud hyperscalers, neutralizing ransomware and making nefarious access nearly impossible.

"This year's class of SINET16 Innovators are delivering important security advancements towards the protection of corporations who are the fabric of our nation's critical infrastructures and national security and economic interests," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "As in past years, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology solution providers continues to become more competitive. We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies and look forward to watching these companies continue to mature on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys."

Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data privacy with the mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering the use of data-first technology to automatically mitigate the impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment. The Calamu platform enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu visit www.calamu.com .

