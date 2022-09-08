LIFEAID Beverage Co.® and FITAID Energy™ beverage line secures major investment from professional football talent

Star Arizona safety Budda Baker becomes an investor in beverage and supplements brand

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed professional football player Budda Baker, a 2x All-Pro safety for the Arizona Cardinals, has become a shareholder in LIFEAID Beverage Co., investing a significant but undisclosed amount related to the FITAID Energy launch. The investment was confirmed by FITAID Energy co-founders and formulators Orion Melehan and Aaron Hinde, who run LIFEAID.

LIFEAID Beverage Co.® and FITAID Energy™ beverage line secures major investment from Star Arizona Safety Budda Baker (PRNewswire)

In mid-2022, FITAID Energy was introduced in the US and shortly thereafter in Europe, as the better-for-you energy beverage boasting the cleanest ingredient list amongst its competitors. FITAID Energy is already an early e-commerce sales success, racking up a quarter million dollars (US$) in online orders in the first two days of launch, and in line with LIFEAID's exceptional direct-to-consumer business.

FITAID Energy today accounts for 26% of the brand's sales on both e-commerce and in its gym accounts. And that early success extends to Europe. FITAID Energy is the brand's strongest product launch ever in the EU markets, where LIFEAID Beverage Co. sales have surpassed €10 million since 2020.

True to the brand's strong omnichannel sales strategy, the FITAID Energy line is also sold at retailers such as The Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Sprouts, H-E-B, and in over 2,000 gyms nationally. The broader LIFEAID Beverage Co. product line up is already sold nationally.

FITAID Energy is based on FITAID, the pioneering recovery drink that is a staple of high intensity training and is ranked as the #1 Recovery Drink in the U.S. (Source: SPINS).

"We've partnered with top pro-athlete talent since 2019," says co-founder/CEO Orion Melehan. "But Budda was the first pro to make this significant a personal investment in our brand and business. It's validation that the country's most talented athletes support the FITAID Energy mission: to offer the most nutritionally balanced, responsibly formulated, and properly caffeinated performance drinks to all athletes, professional and amateurs alike."

"My investment is a no brainer," says Budda Baker. "Nutrition is a huge part of my training and performance on and off the field. FITAID Energy brings the benefits of functional beverages to the energy drinks category, without any of the negatives." Baker was advised on the deal by his business manager, Sherard Rogers, and attorney, Yediel Kadosh.

FITAID Energy is positioned to be the definitive energy drink for athletes. Flavors include: Mango Sorbet; Peach Mandarin; Blackberry Pineapple; and a fourth flavor, Raspberry Hibiscus, which is an online exclusive. All flavors have just 15 calories, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, the renowned FITAID blend of nutrients for sports recovery and are boosted with 200 mg of clean caffeine from green tea leaf extract. The FITAID Energy nutrient list also includes a post-workout recovery blend of BCAAs, turmeric, electrolytes, vitamins B, C, D3, and E.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.

With a focus on great tasting, wellness enhancing, and functionally driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among athletes, health conscious consumers and fitness enthusiasts. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Santa Cruz, California LIFEAID creates premium performance and recovery products for some of the most dedicated fitness communities in the US, Europe and Australian/New Zealand. The company's portfolio of better-for-you supplements contain both ready to drink and powdered mix blends including FITAID Energy, original FITAID, FOCUSAID, and IMMUNITYAID. LIFEAID products are sold in over 20,000 retail locations globally.

About Budda Baker

Budda Baker is a safety for the Arizona Cardinals, selected in the 2nd round of the 2017 league draft, and has been an impact player since he joined the league. Regarded as one of the best safeties in pro football, Baker has been named to four Pro Bowls and three All Pro teams in just his first five seasons. In 2019, Budda led all defensive backs in tackles (with 147) and led the league in solo tackles (with 104).

Baker is well-respected within the league. In the yearly vote of the league's top players, he has been ranked in the Top 100 (ranked 19, 67, 97) of all pro football players for the past three consecutive years. Baker has also been a defensive captain for the Arizona Cardinals since 2020. A true leader on the field, Budda looks to continue his success with another outstanding season in 2022.

Media Contact:

press@lifeaidbevco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LIFEAID Beverage Co.