The Global Gift Foundation Gala hosted premiere of two NFT's commissioned by Marina Picasso titled 'Super Nurse' - a tribute to the art of a 14-year-old daughter of a nurse.

'Super Nurse' NFT's sell at Global Gift Foundation Gala for $50,000 each.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Marina Picasso, granddaughter of the iconic artist Pablo Picasso, recently learned of the work of the charity Nurse Heroes and their efforts to raise awareness of the accelerating global shortage of nurses. Marina explained, "If nothing changes, within three years we'll have a shortage of 2 million nurses in Europe, and 1 million in the United States, it's a similar trend around the world." Nurse Heroes was founded by a group of motivated philanthropists, from Carlyle Global Partners, to help create a future without a shortage of nurses by building awareness of the accelerating shortage and funding scholarships to train the next generation of nurses. Nurse Heroes is inspiring the public to celebrate the nursing profession through a monthly art contest and celebrity concerts.

Left to right: Maria Bravo, Robert Allouche, Alex Charlton, Eva Longoria, Cyril Noterman, Marina Picasso. (PRNewswire)

Marina Picasso , Granddaughter of Pablo Picasso , Inspires NFT Collectors to Support the Nursing Profession.

As the granddaughter of one of the art-world's most influential and accomplished artists, Marina Picasso has experienced first-hand the power of art to inform and inspire the public. Marina revealed, "The Nurse Heroes monthly art contest encourages people of all ages and genders to celebrate the nursing profession through art. I was inspired when I saw the drawing created by the 14-year-old daughter of a nurse as part of the contest titled 'Super-Nurse'. I felt this drawing was a wonderful way to show the appreciation of my family for the nursing profession by creating two NFT's as a tribute to this young artist's work."

Marina Picasso commissioned two NFT's, titled 'Super Nurse', old recently as part of the Global Gift Foundation Gala in Cannes, France, co-hosted by Eva Longoria for $50,000 each. The gala also helped raise awareness of the shortage of nurses and encouraged the public to take every opportunity to thank nurses for their service.

Alex Charlton, Nurse Heroes CEO explained, "In commissioning these wonderful NFT's, Marina stayed true to the original style of the young artist from our contest, down to the detail of the 'Registered Nurse' emblem on Super Nurse's uniform and her strong, determined stature." As Marina Picasso emphasized, "Most people know a nurse or have a family member that has been cared for by a nurse, this was a great opportunity for my family to show our support for the nursing profession."

Building on the success of the premiere of the Super Nurse NFT, new special editions created in collaboration with Marina Picasso and benefiting select charities, will be revealed as part of an exhibition in Cannes, France on Tuesday, October 11 of this year.

About Nurse Heroes: Nurse Heroes aims to bring awareness to the accelerating shortage of nurses around the world and inspire the public to celebrate the nursing profession through the arts.

About Global Gift Foundation: The Global Gift Foundation is a philanthropic organization that aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families who are in need.

Marina Picasso and Super Nurse NFT (PRNewswire)

Super Nurse NFT (PRNewswire)

‘Super Nurse’, original art created by a 14-year-old girl, Fiona C. and daughter of a nurse, for the Nurse Heroes art contest, “My mom is a nurse. I drew this for my mom and her co-workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is how I see them, superheroes!” (PRNewswire)

