Triple-I CEO Moderating Sept. 22 Panel on Flood Risk Mitigation

"We will discuss how innovation, along with public-private partnerships, can play a key role in mitigating flood risks."

The panelists, who will discuss Solving for the World's #1 Climate Risk—Flood, are convening from 2:55 to 3:30 p.m., PDT, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The session is being held in the venue's North Convention Center, Islander Ballroom, Room E.

"Floods are the number one natural catastrophe affecting people in this ever-increasing world of climate risk," Kevelighan stated. "Yet floods also are the most uninsured natural catastrophes. Decades ago, floods were unpredictable and private insurance options were often unattainable, leaving governments to present risk transfer solutions. That is no longer the case. Innovation is a primary reason for this."

The four panelists joining Kevelighan on Thursday, Sept. 22, in alphabetical order, are:

"The panel will discuss how innovation, along with public-private partnerships, can play a key role in mitigating flood risks," Kevelighan concluded. "Given the extraordinary flooding we've seen this year in Australia, Pakistan, and South Africa, as well as U.S. states such as Kentucky and Missouri, protecting life and property from this natural catastrophe is one of the world's most pressing public policy issues."

