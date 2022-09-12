REED + GWEN BY AVOCADO GROUNDING DRY BODY OIL NOW EWG VERIFIED™

Best-selling body oil from sustainable skin and body care brand achieves coveted EWG™ seal of approval.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed + Gwen by Avocado , a radically transparent self-care brand, recently announced its plant-based Grounding Dry Body Oil is now EWG Verified™ — a trusted industry certification that sets strict standards for ingredient transparency.

Avocado Grounding Dry Body Oil now EWG Certified. (PRNewswire)

Products that are EWG Verified™ have been rigorously tested to ensure they don't contain toxic chemicals or ingredients that could be harmful to human or environmental health. The Environmental Working Group's seal of approval authenticates that Reed + Gwen's Grounding Dry Body Oil is made with clean, plant-based ingredients that are safe for consumers and the planet.

"EWG and Avocado are both committed to bringing safe and healthy products to all consumers," says Emily Spilman, Science Analyst at Environmental Working Group. "EWG's rigorous criteria ensure consumers that the products that carry the EWG Verified™ mark are free from our chemicals of concern and meet our strictest standards for health. We hope to see more brands follow in Avocado's footsteps."

The company's Grounding Dry Body Oil, Snoozy Bath Soak with Magnesium Flakes, and Supercharged Reishi Body Melt are now also U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased products. The third-party label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable, biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, play an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate global climate change.

Reed + Gwen by Avocado 's lab-tested formulas pair the powerful, restorative properties of plants with trusted, tested, science-backed ingredients known for their high-quality performance. Their skin and body rituals are made without parabens, sulfates, silicone, formaldehyde, mineral oil, or other toxic, hormone-disrupting materials. All of their products, including Grounding Dry Body Oil, are also PFAS-Free, meaning they do not include highly fluorinated chemicals that are shown to cause severe human health concerns and remain in the environment forever.

As part of its commitment to 1% For the Planet, Reed + Gwen by Avocado will donate 1% of all its sales to Water For People, a global nonprofit developing high-quality drinking water and sanitation services, accessible to all, and sustained by strong communities, businesses, and governments. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Reed + Gwen by Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, and to new brands: Reed + Gwen's clean beauty, Hass's responsible fashion, and Brentwood Home's affordable mattresses and yoga essentials. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress