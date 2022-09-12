Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Form Availability

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3 is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at https://partnerdatalink.com/Summit. SMLP will also mail a 2021 Schedule K-3 to any unitholder making a request for a physical copy. For additional information or assistance, unitholders may also contact Partner DataLink via email at SummitK1Help@deloitte.com or via phone at (855) 375-4158, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST, or visit SMLP's website at www.summitmidstream.com under "Investors >> K-1 Tax Information."

Summit Midstream Partners Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Summit Midstream Partners) (PRNewswire)

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (v) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMLP has an equity method investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides interstate natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMLP also has an equity method investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Summit Midstream Partners, LP