WORLD ONE TV SIGNS FIRST LOOK DEAL WITH WEVIDIT MEDIA

Thriller Film, "ISSAC" Directed by Webber Films to Be First Joint Venture Release

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World One TV, has signed a First Look Deal with WeVidIt Media to provide projects hosted by the WeVidit App to present to the pitch platform to secure financing, it was announced today.

World One TV (PRNewswire)

WeVidIt Media, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary WeVidIt, Inc., together "WeVidIt" is using an investment marketplace and pitch platform to address funding issues in the film and television industry. WeVidIt connects professional filmmakers to consumer movie lovers and enables those consumers to invest in films.

"I am extremely excited to announce our partnership with World One TV. Both brands are well-aligned in our mission for greater Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the entertainment industry. WeVidIt Media is committed to helping World One TV's filmmakers and producers in their development and productions," stated Matt Sherwood, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, WeVidIt Media, Inc.

"The WeVidIt App democratizes the investment opportunity in the film and TV industry by allowing anyone to invest in movies and series' stock offerings. Investors can gain a 100% tax deduction (Section 181 of the U.S. tax code) and profit from the films' success. World One TV's First Look Deal with WeVidIt Media will enable economic inclusion for the average person who has not had access to invest in these shows, and also give World One TV's sourced producers a clear path to success," says Sean Reid, President, World One TV.

World One TV, based in Fayetteville, GA, is a black-owned global streaming platform headed by a team with over 70 years of experience. The company is dedicated to showcasing a wide collection of inclusive and curated film and television centered on black and international cinema.

ISSAC is psychological thriller that treads the lines of reality and fiction. Issac, a young reclusive mortician who inherited his stepfather's mortuary business meets a friendly waitress, Cassi. The two create an instant connection and after a night of terror, they pursue a revenge murder together. The film, starring Dove Cameron, mixes reality with surreal imagery, showing how one may operate while in isolation, due to the circumstances he has been given. Issac inevitably makes a choice and never questions the morality of his decisions. "I am excited for the opportunity to work with WeVidit & World One TV on releasing ISSAC to the world," said Director, Screenwriter and Producer, Josh Webber

World One TV is currently streaming on Roku, Google Play (Android) Samsung Galaxy Store and Amazon Fire Stick. Plans are also underway to develop a World One TV Apple app, scheduled to be launched the fourth quarter of 2022.

For additional information log onto:

www.worldonetv.com

www.wevidit.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World One TV