-The new relationship brings CHOP's world-class pediatric healthcare to patients and families across the award-winning Main Line Health System-

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Main Line Health announced an affiliation agreement that will fully transition Main Line Health's pediatric care and services from Nemours Children's Health to CHOP.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Main Line Health Announce New Affiliation (PRNewswire)

CHOP doctors and advanced practice providers will care for pediatric patients at select Main Line Health locations, including the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) at Main Line Health's four acute care hospitals: Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital, and Riddle Hospital, as well as Bryn Mawr Hospital's inpatient Pediatric Unit and Emergency Department. The pediatric nursing and ancillary staff currently employed with Main Line Health hospitals will remain in place.

Main Line Health and CHOP have already begun to collaborate, utilizing the combined expertise and infrastructure of the two organizations to deliver outstanding and convenient care to patients and families at Main Line Health suburban locations. In April 2022, CHOP began to provide complex ophthalmic care for premature babies at all four Main Line Health hospitals' NICUs. In May, care expanded to neonatal and pediatric cardiovascular services, including cardiology consultation, echocardiography, and EKG interpretation at Main Line Health hospitals.

Effective October 2022, CHOP will provide:

24/7 professional coverage at all four Main Line Health hospitals' NICUs

24/7 professional coverage of the Pediatric Unit at Bryn Mawr Hospital

Pediatric coverage in the Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Department

Neuro-pediatric services, including EEG interpretation and continuous EEG monitoring

Surgical consultation and bedside procedures for the Level III NICU's at Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center

In addition to clinical services, the affiliation seeks to bring the best of both organizations together for collaboration in pediatric training and education. In July 2022, Main Line Health's surgical and urology residents began fulfilling their pediatric specialty rotations at CHOP. The organizations will also explore additional clinical education and research collaborations.

In the Fall of 2022, CHOP will open a new CHOP outpatient specialty care center on the Bryn Mawr Hospital campus. The center will include 14 patient care rooms for Cardiology, Fetal Heart, Neurology, Gastroenterology and Endocrinology specialty care. Additional pediatric specialty services will follow.

"We are delighted to embark on this affiliation with Main Line Health, which will allow us to provide families with the best of both of our organizations," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Driving this alliance is our shared dedication to improving children's health, and we look forward to working together to advance pediatric patient care."

"Nemours has been a valued partner of Main Line Health for 25 years; providing excellent care to our pediatric community. Now, we look forward to a long and collaborative relationship with CHOP in delivering comprehensive and convenient pediatric care, programs and services to our youngest patients and families everywhere. The expertise and synergy between our two institutions will lead to limitless opportunities, innovation and outstanding pediatric clinical care," said Jack Lynch, FACHE, President and CEO of Main Line Health.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia :

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the 595-bed hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as a new inpatient hospital with a dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

About Main Line Health

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine for treating and curing disease, playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to be the region's premier choice for clinical care, research, and education. A team of more than 10,000 employees, 3,000 nurses and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health System.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's premier facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, King of Prussia and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care, and service, including U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, System Magnet® designation; the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect, equity, and inclusion, has proudly received awards in this area and has embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education, and research to help patients stay healthy and live their best lives. For more information, please visit: https://www.mainlinehealth.org/

Contacts:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

Natalie Solimeo

Senior Public Relations Specialist

(267) 426-6246

solimeon@chop.edu

Main Line Health:

Phil Ellingsworth Jr.

Director, Communications

(484) 580-1182

ellingsworthph@mlhs.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia