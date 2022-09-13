DRT Holdings Appoints Larry Churchwell as President, Metal Packaging Systems and Precision

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DRT Holdings, Inc. ("DRT" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of highly complex systems and machined components for diverse end markets including metal packaging, aerospace, defense, space, power, medical, and building products, announced that it has appointed Larry Churchwell as President of DRT's Metal Packaging Systems and Precision divisions. DRT is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital, a leading growth and operations-oriented private investment firm.

DRT Holdings (PRNewsfoto/Mill Rock Capital) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Churchwell brings over 25 years of experience to this role, including 12 years of experience in the food and beverage packaging industry. Most recently, he led marketing and product management for automation and equipment at Sealed Air Corporation. Prior to Sealed Air, Mr. Churchwell held various roles in business leadership and marketing at Valspar Packaging Coatings, serving the food, beverage, and general packaging markets.

"DRT has a sterling reputation for high quality, innovation and strong customer partnership, and I am thrilled to join the Company at this exciting time," said Mr. Churchwell. "I look forward to working with the Metal Packaging Systems and Precision teams to continue delivering on our longstanding commitment to customer success."

DRT's Metal Packaging Systems division is a market leading provider of capital equipment, tooling, spare parts and services used in the production of aluminum or steel beverage and food cans. In 1959, the Company invented the integral rivet as the basis of the easy-open ends design for cans that the world knows today. This invention revolutionized the beverage and food manufacturing process and changed what could be packed in aluminum and steel cans. DRT's Precision division manufactures tooling and dies and provides precision machining for a diverse range of industries with exacting technical requirements.

CEO Rob Cohen stated, "I am delighted to welcome Larry to the team. With his leadership, we will continue to innovate and provide industry-leading solutions to our customers."

Executive Chairman and Mill Rock Senior Advisor Geoff Greulich added, "DRT is committed to growing this division organically and via acquisitions. Expanding its leadership is the first step, and I look forward to supporting Larry while he executes our growth strategy."

ABOUT DRT HOLDINGS, INC.

Founded in 1949 as the Dayton Reliable Tool & Mfg. Co., DRT Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of precision tools and specialized components for some of the most complex, technically demanding manufacturing applications in the world. The Company's full service solution supports customers from prototype through production where and when quality, efficiency, compliance and sustainability are paramount. DRT is organized in three business segments: Metal Packaging Systems, Aerospace and Precision. Metal Packaging Systems is the original developer of easy-open ("pull-top") ends principally used in food and beverage cans and continues to be one of the world's leading providers of equipment, aftermarket parts and services utilized in can production. Aerospace is a manufacturer of precision-machined parts for commercial and military aircraft, commercial space and land-based industrial gas turbine engines. Precision machines tooling and components for various industries, including medical imaging equipment, plastic injection molding and building products. DRT provides value-added services to supplement its core precision machining capabilities, including extensive engineering resources and design-for-manufacturability capabilities, go-to-market support and systems integration. The company currently operates ten locations in the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://drtholdingsllc.com/

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing & industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

Contact:

Lambert

Joanne Lessner

jlessner@lambert.com

212-222-7436

(PRNewsfoto/Venture Metals) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DRT Holdings, Inc.; Mill Rock Capital