InventHelp Inventors Develop Carrying System for Food Bags (FED-2400)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory that enables you to carry multiple food bags with ease," said one of two inventors, from Everett, Wash., "so we invented the LOAD BUDDY. Our design would increase stability and it would eliminate the hassle and discomfort associated with holding multiple bag handles."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient way to carry multiple food delivery bags or grocery bags. In doing so, it reduces strain on the hands and fingers. It also enhances comfort and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for food delivery workers, grocery store shoppers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

