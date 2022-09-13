Khiron Life Sciences Awarded Best Latin American Cannabis Company at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Europe and Latin America, today announced that received the Best Latin American Cannabis Company award at Benzinga's 2022 Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

"This award recognizes our efforts and achievements as a Latin American Company that radiates throughout our international footprint. Khiron Life Sciences is a first mover in developing a global path for medical cannabis in the region, and we are pursuing this approach worldwide. By providing access to medical cannabis for doctors, pharmacists, insurers, and patients, we have created a true end-to-end solution for the medical cannabis industry", commented Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director of Khiron Life Sciences.

Khiron has developed a proven international access business model with highly profitable medical cannabis sales in Colombia, the United Kingdom, Peru, Brazil, Germany and soon Mexico. The Company has been focused on expanding its first-mover advantage where its health center's physical installed capacity it's around 400,000 consults per year in Colombia and more than 20,000 additional annual consults from the recent launch of Zerenia Clinic in Brazil. By Q2 2022, Khiron had exceeded the milestone of selling its first 100,000 bottles in the Latin American region since beginning sales in 2020, maintaining its high gross margins and pricing structure, with a strong portfolio of THC and CBD medical cannabis products.

Khiron's CEO and Director, Alvaro Torres, will be participating on a panel with industry experts, entitled "International Momentum for Medical Cannabis" taking place on Tuesday, September 13, at 2:55pm CT on the Industry Stage, after announcing the acquisition of Pharmadrug GmbH, an EU-GMP & GDP certified manufacturer and distributor in Germany. Mr. Torres will also be presenting Khiron's corporate presentation on Wednesday, September 14, at 11:50am CT on the Investor Stage.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading global medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and focus on creating access to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Peru, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and board of directors.

