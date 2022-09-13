New Outdoor STEM Pavilion Dedicated to Long-Time Meadows Coach & Faculty Member Jack Concannon

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a special surprise ceremony on August 25, 2022, The Meadows School (TMS) announced the naming of the new outdoor patio and classroom space that was included in the school's recent STEM expansion : The Conannon Outdoor Pavilion.

The naming rights were secured by a donation from the Ramsey family–a prominent family in The Meadows community. Pat Ramsey–TMS board member, coach, and parent–spoke on how he and his wife, Andrea, and son Zack, a TMS senior and student-athlete, decided to name the space:

"We stepped back and said… there are a lot of other people whose names would be better on this building than ours." He added, "As a family, we talked and we said, why don't we think about somebody who's really given back to the students here, who's devoted his or her life to the school? And when we thought about the outdoor pavilion, we started thinking about the development of student-athletes."

Based on this criteria, the one name that clearly stood out to the Ramseys was long-time Meadows coach and faculty member, Jack Concannon. Concannon started at TMS in 2013 and is the current varsity football coach for the 2A Meadows Mustangs—a team Zack has been a part of for all four years of high school. The plaque dedication reads:

"In honor of Teacher and Coach Jack Concannon, who has selflessly dedicated countless hours inside the classroom and on the playing fields to develop student-athletes. His ability to instill self-confidence in young men and women has shaped the lives of countless Meadows students over the years."

The Meadows STEM expansion was the first capital enhancement to the TMS campus in Summerlin in fifteen years and, in addition to the outdoor pavilion, added a robotics lab, science lab, five classrooms, and several storage spaces to the existing Upper School building. The new expansion, named The John & Deana McGraw Family STEM Center, opened at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year and all donors will be celebrated at a special cocktail party open to all TMS parents, alums, faculty, and staff on campus on September 15, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

About The Meadows School

The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 930 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, please visit www.themeadowsschool.org.

