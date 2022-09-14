HiBid.com Averages 1.6 Million Bids Per Day Last Week, with Rare Coins, Fine Jewelry, Unclaimed Property, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com auctions ending this week showcase the wide range of high-end collectibles typically open for bidding on the platform. From a vast selection of currency, foreign coinage, and rare U.S. coins to fine jewelry, gold, and silver, there's no shortage of luxury items open for bidding. Visitors to HiBid.com will also be able to bid on items from police seizures, government surplus, and unclaimed property.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $41 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets in auctions from September 5th through September 11th. The auction platform averaged 1.6 million bids on the site per day, with over 605,513 lots sold in a combined total of 1,465 online-only and webcast auctions.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

September 5th-September 11th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $41,532,191

Lots Sold: 605,513

Online-Only Auctions: 1,377

Webcast Auctions: 88

Average Bidders Per Day: 982,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.6 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Boston Banker Coin Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: September 2nd-18th

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

View Auction Items

Fine Jewelry, Gold and Silver and Luxury Items

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 12th-15th

Seller: Assured Asset Exchange

View Auction Items

Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures and Government Surplus

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 4th-18th

Seller: Washington Surplus Inc

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

