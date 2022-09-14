The Original Rainbow Cone Announces First Out-of-State Location

Southside Chicago Family with Deep Roots to Iconic Brand will Bring Rainbow Cone Classic Flavors to Sarasota, Florida through Specialty Franchise Program

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Rainbow Cone , a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has today announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone's uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.

Erica and Dave Campbell pictured with their children. (PRNewswire)

"As a child, my family would bike to Rainbow Cone's beautiful pink building on Western Avenue and watch in awe as the staff quickly stacked the five flavors of ice cream on the cone," said Erica Campbell. "Our family is honored to be awarded the first Rainbow Cone out-of-state franchise location. It's time to bring Rainbow Cone to the Sunshine State!"

"When our oldest daughter was young, we would go to The Original Rainbow Cone location in Beverly whenever we visited Erica's parents. I look back fondly on those memories," said Dave Campbell. "When the opportunity to partner with Rainbow Cone came up, it was the perfect fit."

In addition to their deep connection to Rainbow Cone, the Campbell's have over twenty years in hospitality, sales, marketing and financial experience together. They believe Rainbow Cone will be a hit in the Sarasota community for its one-of-a-kind, stacked five flavors of ice cream, modern store design, and place for family experiences, as well as their commitment to being leaders in the region. They have a strong faith in the Sapp and Buonavolanto family, and share the same passion for Rainbow Cone's delicious flavors and values.

"We've partnered with a great Chicago family to open the first Rainbow Cone in Sarasota," said Joe Buonavolanto III, VP of Franchise and Sales at The Buona Companies. "We stand behind Erica and Dave as they start their new business and bring classic Chicago flavors to the region, and support them as they serve as leaders in the Sarasota community."

Founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor, Rainbow Cone features five delicious flavors on a single cone. The brand has since expanded to kiosks and trucks throughout the Chicago area, and launched its new franchise program in 2022. The program includes a range of opportunities, with a proven, proprietary business approach developed and fine-tuned by Rainbow Cone that spans industry-leading technology, support, training, and quality assurance, as well as allocation of marketing resources, field teams and more to help franchisees thrive and succeed.

Rainbow Cone plans to host a Rainbow Cone truck tour in Florida, Grand Opening festivities, and giveaways to alert the region of the Campbell's Sarasota Rainbow Cone location. The company's franchise program will open additional locations across Florida, including Tampa, Fort Myers, Keys and Naples. For more information about the Rainbow Cone franchise program, visit Rainbowconefranchise.com

About The Original Rainbow Cone:

The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone," sundaes, milkshakes, and memories dedicated to last forever. After opening in 1926, the "Rainbow Cone'' received its fame and quickly became the most unique ice cream cone anyone has ever seen. As Rainbow Cone works to expand their locations and showcase our new adventures, like ice cream trucks, they are excited to share their love for Rainbow Cone's signature sliced cone with even more communities. The Original Rainbow Cone is also available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly. With four locations in the Chicago area and growing, locals count on The Original Rainbow Cone as a Chicago staple and a sweet treat. For more information, visit rainbowcone.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

