Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk Brings People Together to Save Lives And Bring Hope to Survivors This Saturday

WHAT: The Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk, an annual event that raises awareness and funds to help prevent suicide as well as bring hope to those affected by suicide. Sponsored by the Illinois chapter of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the Chicagoland Walk is the largest walk of its kind in the country with more than 4,000 people expected to participate on Saturday. Since 2004, $9.5 million has been raised at the Chicagoland Walk.







WHEN: Saturday, September 17, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.







WHERE: Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Avenue, Chicago



3-mile walk begins and ends at Montrose Harbor







WHO: In 2020, 54% of Americans had been affected by suicide in some way. Walk participants include people who know someone affected by suicide, who have lost a loved one to suicide, or who have struggled themselves.







WHY: Nationally, nine in ten individuals who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death, with these conditions often being undiagnosed or untreated. As a leading cause of death, suicide is a public health problem, but can be prevented through education and advocacy.



The Chicagoland Walk give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and provide a platform to create a culture that's smarter about mental health. The Why I Walk Wall and Virtual Memorial Wall are powerfully moving tributes for participants.







ABOUT: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, suicide prevention advocacy, and support for those affected by suicide. All donations go toward these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate.

For more: www.afsp.org/chapter/illinois















2022 Fresh B-roll will be available September 17 at 3:30 p.m. CST.





