LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to simplify the world of clinical skincare, Grammy Award-winning entertainer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Ciara embarks on a new venture. Introduced today, OAM (On A Mission) is a line of clinical level skincare harnessing the radiance-boosting power of Vitamin C - developed, tested and proven for all skin tones and skin types. In addition to highly efficacious formulas, OAM has enlisted a diverse group of women for their Skincare Advisory Board to ensure they are delivering on their clinical promise.

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING ARTIST AND ENTREPRENEUR, CIARA UNVEILS OAM (ON A MISSION), CLINICAL SKINCARE MADE SIMPLE AND MADE FOR ALL (PRNewswire)

Ciara's personal skin journey served as inspiration for the line. Through researching ingredients, seeing dermatologists, and trying different products, Ciara learned that clinical skincare can be transformative but also confusing. She set out to develop a simple clinical line that was made for all. Ensuring the needs of all skin tones were met, OAM went through clinical testing of all products on a diverse panel of 96 women covering every skin tone on the Fitzpatrick scale, something not typically done by brands.

OAM is collaborating with a panel of experts, all women who are influential and knowledgeable in the skincare space, as part of its Skincare Advisory Board. Included are board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tiffany Libby, MD, celebrity makeup artist Yolonda Frederick Thompson, MIT Chemical Engineer JC Johnson, and Maha, one of the chemists on the brand's research team. Together, this diverse group of women help bring different expert perspectives together as it relates to the world of skincare.

"With the creation of OAM, I was on a mission to make clinical skincare simple, for all. Clinical level products have given me the best results, but it's not a world that all people have access to. It can be overwhelming and confusing. I wanted to bring more awareness and accessibility to the power of clinical products, while making it simple. With our 4-layer system you know when and how to use the products - so everyone can level up their skin to maximize its truest potential," says Ciara.

As the Founder, Ciara had a hand in every step of the process - from the development of the formulas to personally testing the products, ensuring they were efficacious and offered the best experience. Ciara worked on formulation with a leading pharmaceutical skincare research lab with over 40 years of experience, which took 8 months of research and 18 months of development. All products are formulated with Vitamin C: a gold standard ingredient recommended by skincare professionals and a favorite of Ciara's. While this ingredient is known to work wonders on the skin, not all versions are created equal. Many are found to be irritating for sensitive skin.

OAM created their proprietary Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex™ (after 11 variations), proven to be gentle and non-irritating for most skin types, even when used as a system. It's a proprietary blend of peptides and a trifecta of highly refined Vitamin C that penetrates every layer for more radiant and even skin. The complex's time-release delivery system distributes micro-doses of Vitamin C all day long so you experience the benefits long after application without the irritation often experienced from a single large, instantaneous dose. In addition, all OAM products feature highly efficacious formulas and pure, medical grade ingredients that are backed by science.

The line includes five products designed to illuminate your skin and is offered both individually and in systems based on a user's individual skincare journey. While they work even better as a regimen for enhanced benefits, the products are also efficacious individually. Every product in the OAM system is numbered, making it clear to consumers how to layer products and use as a full skincare routine.

Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser ($28) - gently removes impurities, makeup, and excess oils without stripping the skin.

Vitamin C Brightening Pads ($28) - gently brightens, tones and preps skin for treatments while wiping away impurities.

20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum ($62) - helps target skin dullness and uneven tone, for a more radiant complexion.

Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer ($35) - targets dark circles and visibly diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer ($43) - provides hydration, strengthening the skin's natural barrier, while improving skin evenness.

All formulas are free of parabens, alcohol, sulfates, phthalates, fragrance, dye, pore-clogging oils, formaldehyde, and gluten.

The products are now available individually ($28-$62) or as bundles ($75-160) on oamskin.com . For every product purchased, a portion of sales goes towards the Why Not You Foundation. Co-founded by Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, the non-profit is dedicated to empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude through education and wellness. For more information visit oamskin.com and @OAMskin on social media.

ABOUT OAM:

OAM offers clinical skincare made simple and made for all. Products are dermatologist tested and proven to work for all skin types and skin tones. Created by entrepreneur, producer, and artist Ciara, OAM stands for "On a Mission." OAM was created by Ciara to give everyone access to the power of clinical level products through a simplified routine that works, and is formulated and proven for all skin tones and types including sensitive skin. All products are formulated with the Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex™, a proprietary blend of peptides and trifecta of highly refined Vitamin C.

